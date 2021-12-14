Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 137 points.

On December 13, the BSE Sensex fell 503.25 points, or 0.86 percent, to 58,283.42 while the Nifty50 declined 143 points, or 0.82 percent, to 17,368.30 and formed bearish engulfing pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,269.57, followed by 17,170.93. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,553.17 and 17,738.13.

US Markets

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines tumbling as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.98 points, or 0.87%, to 35,657.01, the S&P 500 lost 43.56 points, or 0.92%, to end at 4,668.46 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 220.88 points, or 1.41%, to 15,409.72.

Asian Markets

Chinese stocks declined on Tuesday, tracking other losses in Asia-Pacific markets as the omicron variant returned to focus. Meanwhile, bitcoin prices continued to tumble after some losses overnight.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses, tumbling 0.91%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.35%, while the Topix was up 0.12%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 137 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,332 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Retail inflation rate rises to 4.91% in November 2021

The country's retail inflation rate, which is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 4.91 percent during the month of November 2021, as per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on December 13.

The inflation has increased sequentially, as it was recorded at 4.48 percent in October 2021. Year-on-year, however, a dip has been registered as the rate of inflation in November 2020 was 6.93 percent.

Oil eases on worries Omicron could reduce demand

Oil futures eased on Monday on worries that rising coronavirus cases around the world could reduce crude demand as new doubts emerged about the effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant.

Brent futures fell 76 cents, or 1.0%, to settle at $74.39 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 38 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $71.29.

ADB trims developing Asia's growth forecasts over Omicron risks

The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday trimmed its growth forecasts for developing Asia for this year and next to reflect risks and uncertainty brought on by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

The lender now sees 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 7.0% for developing Asia, down from 7.1%, and 2022 growth of 5.3%, down from 5.4% in September.

"COVID-19 has receded in developing Asia, but rising infections worldwide and the emergence of a fast-spreading variant suggest that the pandemic will take time to play out," the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report.

Anand Rathi Wealth debuts today

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth, a non-bank wealth solutions firm, are expected to gain as much as 10 percent from their initial public offering price when they list on the exchanges on December 14, experts said.

“Anand Rathi Wealth can list at flat to 10 percent listing gains,” said Divam Sharma, founder of Green Portfolio. The grey market premium on the company’s shares is at Rs 50 on the issue price of Rs 550 and the issue was subscribed 9.78 times, indicating 10 percent listing gains, according to Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals receives Sebi approval to go ahead with IPO plans

Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharmaceuticals has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an initial share-sale. The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,100 crore and offer of sale (OFS) of 18,168,356 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As part of the OFS, promoters — Satish Mehta will offload 20.30 lakh equity shares, Sunil Mehta will sell 2.5 lakh equity shares — and investor BC Investments IV Ltd will divest 99.5 lakh equity shares among others.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,743.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,351.03 crore in the Indian equity market on December 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea – are under the F&O ban for December 14. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

