Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a loss of 82 points.

On December 2, the BSE Sensex surged 776.50 points, or 1.35 percent, to 58,461.29, while the Nifty50 jumped 234.80 points, or 1.37 percent, to 17,401.70 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,227.23, followed by 17,052.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,498.23 and 17,594.77.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

A broad rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Thursday, recovering ground lost over recent sessions as market participants snapped up bargains while digesting the implications of a shifting pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 617.75 points, or 1.82%, to 34,639.79, the S&P 500 gained 64.06 points, or 1.42%, to 4,577.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 127.27 points, or 0.83%, to 15,381.32.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Friday morning trade following days of turbulent trading this week as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding the omicron Covid variant.

Nikkei 225 fell 0.27% while the Topix index gained 0.51%. South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.41%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 82 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,363 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

Japan's service sector activity expands at fastest pace in 2 years

Japan's services sector activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in November on a jump in new business, signalling stronger consumer confidence as the coronavirus pandemic subsided.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 53.0 from the prior month's 50.7 and a 52.1 flash reading.

Sebi asks stock brokers to disclose investors charter, compliant data on websites

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked stock brokers to disclose investors charter as well as data pertaining to complaints they received on their websites. The new guidelines will come into effect from January 1, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

In order to facilitate investor awareness about several activities which an investor deals with such as opening of account, KYC and in-person verification, process for dematerialisation and complaint resolution, Sebi, in consultation with the market participants, has prepared an investor charter for stock brokers. This charter specified about rights of investors, various activities of stock brokers with timelines, dos and don'ts for investors and grievance redressal mechanism.

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC, Omicron

Oil prices settled more than 1%higher on Thursday, after a see-saw session that saw benchmarks swing in a $5 range after OPEC+ surprised markets by sticking to its plans to boost output slowly.

Brent crude futures settled up 80 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.67 a barrel after touching a low of $65.72 on the day, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 93 cents, or 1.4%, to $66.50, after dipping as low as $62.43.

US jobless claims rise by 28,000 to still-low 222,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the US job market has been rebounding from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims climbed by 28,000 to 222,000 from the previous week’s pandemic low 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.

Dollar edges higher

The dollar ticked higher on Friday amid a broadly calmer tone in markets as fears over Omicron’s impact eased, but currency moves were muted ahead of a key US payrolls report that could clear the path to earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The dollar index, edged higher for a third day, rising 0.03% to 96.117. For the week, the dollar is little changed, despite a steep drop on Tuesday. Friday of last week though, the index had plunged 0.70%, the most since May.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 909.71 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1372.65 crore in the Indian equity market on December 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stock - Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea are under the F&O ban for December 3. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies