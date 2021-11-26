Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 124-points loss.

The BSE Sensex settled at 58,795.09 with 454.10 points gains, while the Nifty50 rose 121.30 points to 17,536.30 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,403.83, followed by 17,271.46. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,616.43 and 17,696.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

Asian Markets

Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher US interest rates.

Japan's Nikkei was down 1.7% in early trade and Australian shares fell 0.6%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 124-points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,453 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil skids on concerns of rising surplus in Q1

Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday on concerns that a global supply surplus could swell in the first quarter following a coordinated release of crude reserves among major consumers, led by the United States.

Brent crude futures extended declines for a third session, falling 96 cents, or 1.2%, to $81.26 a barrel by 0130 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $1.35, or 1.7%, at $77.04 a barrel.

Sebi issues operating norms for silver exchange-traded funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday issued fresh operating norms for the introduction of silver exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the country, a move that will expand the options available for investing in commodities through exchanges. This comes after the market regulator earlier this month amended mutual funds regulations to have mechanism for silver ETFs.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,300.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,367.80 crore in the Indian equity market on November 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Dollar reigns as hawkish Federal Reserve stands out among central banks

The US dollar traded near its highest in over a year to the euro and close to a five-year peak against the yen as a hawkish tilt by Federal Reserve policymakers, buoyed by solid U.S. data, contrasted with more dovish monetary outlooks in Europe and Japan.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major peers, eased 0.1% to 96.733, but remained within touching distance of Wednesday's high at 96.938, the strongest level since July 2020.

Australian retail sales surge in Oct as economy revives

Australian retail sales rebounded with a bang in October as the lifting of many stay-at-home restrictions unleashed a wave of pent-up shopping, further evidence the economy is recovering rapidly from a pandemic-induced slump.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out on Friday showed retail sales jumped 4.9% in October to A$31.1 billion ($22.31 billion), extending September's already strong 1.7% bounce.

European markets end higher

The UK's blue-chip index crept higher for a fourth session on Thursday as gains in consumer stocks offset losses stemming from ex-dividend trading, while pub group Mitchells rose after its sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The export-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.3%.

Japan's service prices rise for 8th straight month as freight cost spikes

The prices Japanese companies charge each other for services rose 1.0% in October from a year earlier, their eighth straight month of gains and a sign inflationary pressure was building due to higher global commodity costs.

The services producer price index hit 105.4 in October, the highest since November 2001, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Thursday.

Ad volumes see sharp recovery in July-September period, news and GEC record highest share

After a 10 percent drop in advertising volumes on TV during the April-June period due to the second wave of coronavirus, ad volumes rebounded in July-September with a ‘V’ shape recovery and an 11 percent surge over the prior quarter.

With an increase in TV ad volumes in July-September period this year, the number of categories, advertisers, and brands climbed by six percent, 12 percent, and 12 percent, respectively, over the same period last year, according to AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research, a television audience measurement analysis firm.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies