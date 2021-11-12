Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Stock Market Today:

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain.

On November 11, the BSE Sensex broke below the 60,000-mark, falling 433.13 points to close at 59,919.69, while the Nifty50 ended below 18,000, down 143.60 points at 17,873.60 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,790.77, followed by 17,707.93. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,963.87 and 18,054.13.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded from two days of declines on Thursday as beaten-down chipmakers led gains, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50.47 points, or 0.14%, at 36,029.47, the S&P 500 was up 12.88 points, or 0.28%, at 4,659.59 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 131.66 points, or 0.84%, at 15,754.37.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific mostly rose in Friday trade following overnight gains for tech stocks stateside as the Nasdaq Composite rebounded. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.01% while the Topix index rose 1.19%. In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.22%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 62 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,988 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil bounces around, settles up despite strong dollar

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Thursday, as the market grappled with a stronger US dollar along with concern over increasing U.S. inflation, and after OPEC cut its 2021 oil demand forecast due to high prices.

Brent crude futures settled up 25 cents to $81.59 a barrel after falling during the session to $81.66. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 23 cents to $82.87, bouncing off the session low of $80.20.

Dollar hits 16-month high

The dollar hit a 16-month high on Thursday and bond and stock markets drooped after the strongest US inflation reading in over three decades fuelled expectations of Fed interest rate hikes next year.

The dollar index, which gauges the currency against six peers including the yen and euro, continued to make steady progress in early European trading after rising on Wednesday in its biggest jump since March.

SEBI notifies rules governing related-party transactions

Markets regulator SEBI has made sweeping changes to strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of norms pertaining to related-party transactions. The regulator has tweaked the definition of 'related party' and 'related-party transactions’ (RPTs), according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

It made changes to the process followed by a company’s audit committee for approval of RPTs that are material.

Results today

Coal India, Grasim Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Amara Raja Batteries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Ashok Leyland, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Bharat Forge, Burger King, Force Motors, Glenmark Pharma, Motherson Sumi Systems, NALCO, NBCC, Paras Defence, and Suzlon Energy among 767 companies that will release their September quarter earnings on November 12.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,637.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 445.76 crore in the Indian equity market on November 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Gold nears 5-month peak as inflation worries boost appeal

Gold prices neared a five-month high touched in the previous session, after strong U.S. consumer price data prompted a rush into the precious metal seen as a hedge against inflation.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,861.39 per ounce by 01:48 p.m. ET (1848 GMT). U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled 0.8% higher at $1,863.90 per ounce.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks - Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Punjab National Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for November 12. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies