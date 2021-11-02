Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 19-point gain.

The BSE Sensex rallied 831.53 points or 1.40 percent to close at 60,138.46, while the Nifty50 spiked 258 points or 1.46 percent to end at 17,929.70 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,766.5, followed by 17,603.3. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,023.5 and 18,117.3.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets on November 2. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes notched record closing highs on on November 1 as Tesla shares surged and the energy sector gained while investors looked ahead to a major Federal Reserve meeting later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points, or 0.26 percent, to 35,913.84, the S&P 500 gained 8.29 points, or 0.18 percent, to 4,613.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 97.53 points, or 0.63 percent, to 15,595.92.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in on November 2 morning trade, with the Australian central bank set to announce its interest rate decision later in the day.

Japanese stocks slipped following their November 1 surge, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.36 percent while the Topix index shed 0.59 percent. Japanese stocks slipped following their November 1 surge, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.36 percent while the Topix index shed 0.59 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 19-point gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,016 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices rise on slow OPEC oil output increase

Oil prices rose on November 2 as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world’s top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand.

Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $84.99 a barrel by 0117 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $84.24 a barrel.

Exports rises 42.33 percent to $35.47 billion in October

India’s merchandise exports in October rose 42.33 percent to $35.47 billion, according to provisional data released by the government on November 1. The exports stood at $24.92 billion in October 2020 and $26.23 billion in October 2019.

India’s merchandise exports in October 2021 was $35.47 billion, an increase of 42.33 percent over $24.92 billion in October 2020 and an increase of 35.21 percent over $26.23 billion in October 2019, as per an official statement.

41% Indians believe economy will bounce back by January 2022 : Survey

At least 41 percent Indians believe that the economy will bounce back by January 2022, a monthly analysis of consumer perception by Axis My India, has found. The findings released on November 1 revealed that at least 48 percent of respondents are optimistic of shifting to electric vehicle as fuel prices continue to rise.

The latest findings of the India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI), a monthly analysis of consumer perception on a wide range of issues in October, by Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company, also revealed that the overall household spending has increased for 63 percent of families which reflects a 7 percent increase from the last month, among other things. This increase is highest in Northern India.

Worsening shortages, high prices restrain US manufacturing activity

US manufacturing activity slowed in October, with all industries reporting record-long lead times for raw materials, indicating that stretched supply chains continued to constrain economic activity early in the fourth quarter.

The ISM's index of national factory activity slipped to a reading of 60.8 last month from 61.1 in September. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the US economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would fall to 60.5.

Federal Reserve to start reining in economic aid as inflation risk rises

With inflation at its highest point in three decades, the Federal Reserve is set this week to begin winding down the extraordinary stimulus it has given the economy since the pandemic recession struck early last year, a process that could prove to be a risky balancing act.

Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the Fed will announce after its policy meeting on November 3 that it will start paring its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases as soon as this month. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term loan rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 202.13 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 116.01 crore in the Indian equity market on November 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks – Punjab National Bank and Escorts – are under the F&O ban for November 2. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies