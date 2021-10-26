Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 145.43 points to close at 60,967.05, while the Nifty50 gained 10.50 points at 18,125.40 and formed bearish candle which resembles Hammer kind of pattern formation on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,982.13, followed by 17,838.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,255.03 and 18,384.67.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday, as earnings season kicked in to high gear in one of the heaviest reporting weeks of the quarter with bellwethers in multiple sectors poised to announce results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.13 points, or 0.18%, to 35,741.15, the S&P 500 gained 21.58 points, or 0.47%, to 4,566.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 136.51 points, or 0.9%, to 15,226.71.

Asian Markets

Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday trade after major indexes on Wall Street rose to record closing highs stateside. Japanese stocks led gains regionally as the Nikkei 225 jumped 1.85% while the Topix index gained 1.39%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 40 points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,181 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply

Oil prices reached multi-year highs on Monday before steadying, as tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond supported prices.

Brent crude futures gained 46 cents to settle at $85.99 a barrel. The contract reached a session high of $86.70 a barrel, its highest level since October 2018.

Indian economy likely to register 9.5% growth this fiscal: UBS Securities

The economy is likely to register a 9.5 percent growth this fiscal over 7.3 percent contraction last year, as the ongoing recovery is faster and more credible than earlier foreseen, according to UBS Securities report.

It will gather more momentum in the second half of the current fiscal, but will slow down to 7.7 percent next financial year, it added.

South Korea's Q3 GDP grows at slower pace, misses forecast

South Korea's economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, as robust exports were offset by weak domestic demand and construction and facility investments, data from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in the September quarter from three months earlier, slowing from 0.8% growth in the preceding quarter and missing a median 0.6% growth tipped in a Reuters survey.

Sebi levies fine on 3 employees of Titan for violating insider trading norms

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed monetary penalty on three employees of Titan Company Ltd for violating insider trading norms.

The regulator had received a letter from Titan wherein it intimated about violation of Prevention of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations and the company's code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading by some of its designated persons/employees.

Results today

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, ABB India, Cipla, Ambuja Cements, Asahi Songwon Colors, Best Agrolife, Birlasoft, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Century Enka, Cera Sanitaryware, Coromandel Engineering, Gati, Greaves Cotton, Greenlam Industries, Hikal, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahanagar Gas, Meghmani Organics, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Persistent Systems, PI Industries, Sharda Cropchem, Shiva Cement, Surya Roshni, Symphony, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Triveni Turbine, Wabco India, and Zensar Technologies.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,459.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 2,390.23 crore in the Indian equity market on October 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Six stocks - Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Indian Energy Exchange, NMDC, SAIL, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for October 26. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies