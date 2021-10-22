Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 26-points gain.

On October 21, the BSE Sensex slipped 336.46 points to 60,923.50, and the Nifty50 declined 88.50 points at 18,178.10 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, continuing a downtrend for the third consecutive session.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 18,022.66, followed by 17,867.23. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,358.86 and 18,539.63.

US Markets

Global stock indexes mostly climbed and the S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Thursday, helped by gains in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while U.S. Treasury yields jumped.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.26 points, or 0.02%, to 35,603.08, the S&P 500 gained 13.59 points, or 0.30%, to 4,549.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 94.02 points, or 0.62%, to 15,215.70.

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose in Friday morning trade, as shares of China Evergrande Group surged in Hong Kong following media reports that the embattled developer is set to pay off a coupon payment on a dollar-denominated bond.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.82% while the Topix index gained 0.52%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.05%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 26-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,272 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

China Evergrande wires funds for bond coupon, averting default

China Evergrande Group wired funds to a trustee account on Thursday for a dollar bond interest payment due September 23, a source told Reuters on Friday, days before a deadline that would have plunged the embattled developer into formal default.

The source corroborated a story in the state-backed Securities Times on Friday that the company had remitted $83.5 million in coupon payments to a trustee account at Citibank on Thursday, allowing it to pay out to all bond holders before the grace period expires on October 23.

Reliance shareholders approve appointment of Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on board

Shareholders of Reliance Industries have approved the appointment of Saudi Aramco Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan on the company board, with less than 2 percent of votes cast against the proposal. Disclosing the results of shareholder votes on the appointment, Reliance in a regulatory filing said 98.03 per cent of votes were cast in favour of the resolution to appoint Al-Rumayyan for three years.

As many as 10.89 crore shares or 1.96 percent voted against the resolution, while 3.23 crore votes were declared invalid due to lack of proper authorisation, it said.

ICRA sees Q2 GDP at 7.7%

With half of the 15 high-frequency indicators recovering to the pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter, the economy finally looks nearly out of the pandemic woods, helping the Q2 GDP print at 7.7 per cent, according to a report. However, the September print was not as good as the quarter, indicating that the recovery remains uneven, it added.

While continued base normalisation, emerging supply-side constraints and excess rainfall have dampened the year-on performance of most of the 15 high-frequency indicators in September, the economic recovery has widened in Q2 as the crisis wrought by the second wave has abated, with a larger number of sectors bettering their pre-pandemic performance, relative to Q1, Icra Rating chief economist Aditi Nayar said in a note on Thursday.

US unemployment claims fall to new pandemic low of 290,000

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to a new low point since the pandemic erupted, evidence that layoffs are declining as companies hold onto workers.

Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s the fewest people to apply for benefits since March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified. Applications for jobless aid, which generally track the pace of layoffs, have fallen steadily from about 900,000 in January.

Results today

Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Yes Bank, Apollo Pipes, Bharat Seats, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dodla Dairy, Federal Bank, Gland Pharma, Hindustan Zinc, Inox Leisure, Jubilant Pharmova, Kajaria Ceramics, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Omkar Speciality Chemicals, Polycab India, ABB Power Products and Systems India, PVR, Steel Strips Wheels, Subros, Sundaram-Clayton, Supreme Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Elxsi, and Zenotech Laboratories will release September quarter earnings on October 22.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 428.45 crore in the Indian equity market on October 21, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Ten stocks - Amara Raja Batteries, Escorts, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, L&T Finance Holdings, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network and Tata Power - are under the F&O ban for October 22. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

