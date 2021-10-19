Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 74-point gain.

On October 18, the BSE Sensex settled 459.64 points higher at 61,765.59, while the Nifty50 rallied 138.50 points to 18,477, but formed a negative candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 18,433.87, followed by 18,390.63. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,531.77 and 18,586.43.

US Markets

US Markets

The S&P and Nasdaq closed higher on Monday with the biggest boosts from the highest-profile technology and communications companies while investors eyed product news from Apple Inc and appeared optimistic about the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61, the S&P 500 gained 15.09 points, or 0.34%, to 4,486.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.47 points, or 0.84%, to 15,021.81.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Tuesday morning trade following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 notching its fourth day of gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 0.43% while the Topix index advanced 0.14%. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.51%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 74-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 18,560 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil prices pull back as US factory data intensifies demand concerns

Oil prices pulled back after touching multi-year highs on Monday, trading mixed as US industrial output for September fell, tempering early enthusiasm about demand.

Brent crude oil futures settled down 53 cents or 0.6% at $84.33 a barrel after hitting $86.04, their highest since October 2018.

RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty on State Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on October 18, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs one crore on State Bank of India (SBI) for non-compliance with certain directions. The violation is related to rules pertaining to frauds classification and reporting by commercial banks and select financial institutions, the RBI said.

This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers, the central bank said in a release.

India's exports up 40.5% to $15.13 billion during October 1-14: Commerce Ministry

The country's exports rose by 40.5 percent to $15.13 billion during October 1-14 on account of healthy performance by key sectors such as petroleum products, engineering and chemicals, according to preliminary data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the period grew by 60.72 percent to $14.82 billion, the data showed.

India's merchandise exports grew by 22.63 percent year-on-year to $33.79 billion in September on better performance by key sectors, even as the trade deficit widened to a record high of $22.59 billion. Export sectors which are recording positive growth include coffee, cashew, petroleum products, handloom, engineering, chemicals, man-made yarn/fabrics, gems and jewellery, plastic and marine products.

Volvo sets IPO for October 28, valuing it up to $23 billion

Swedish car brand Volvo said Monday it was planning its Stockholm stock exchange debut on October 28, targeting a market value of up to 200 billion kronor ($23.1 billion, 19.9 billion euros). The Swedish carmaker first announced its plans to go public in early October, while noting that China's Geely would remain the largest shareholder.

The expected share price would be between 53 and 68 kronor per share, "corresponding to a market capitalisation of Volvo Cars of 163–200 billion kronor after completion," the company said in a statement.

Results today

Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, 5paisa Capital, ACC, Consolidated Construction Consortium, DCM Shriram, Heidelbergcement India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Securities, JSW Ispat Special Products, Jubilant Ingrevia, L&T Technology Services, Mastek, Navin Fluorine International, Nelco, Network18 Media & Investments, Oriental Hotels, Rallis India, Rane Brake Lining, Shakti Pumps, Standard Industries, Sonata Software, Tata Steel Bsl, and TV18 Broadcast.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 512.44 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,703.87 crore in the Indian equity market on October 18, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks - Amara Raja Batteries, BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, NALCO, and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for October 19. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies