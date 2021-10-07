Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 144-points gain.

On October 6, the BSE Sensex fell 555.15 points to 59,189.73, while the Nifty50 declined 176.30 points to 17,646 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,544.6, followed by 17,443.2. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,816 and 17,986.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Soaring energy prices retreated and stocks on Wall Street rebounded on Wednesday after the top US Senate Republican backed an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling and Russia calmed volatile natural gas markets in Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, the S&P 500 gained 0.41% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.47%.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 1.43% while the Topix index climbed 0.66%. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.09%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for the index in India with a 144-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,772 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Moody's changes rating outlook of 9 Indian banks to stable from negative

Global ratings agency Moody's on October 6 changed the rating outlook of nine Indian banks to "stable" from "negative". These lenders include Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Export-Import Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI) and Union Bank of India.

Also, the list includes Hero Fincorp, Housing and Urban Development Corp, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited , Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) and REC Limited (REC).

"The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding," Moody's said in a report on October 5.

SEBI tweaks trading norms for mutual funds on RFQ platform

SEBI on Wednesday tweaked the norms pertaining to minimum percentages of monthly trades to be carried out by mutual funds on the Request For Quote (RFQ) platform of stock exchanges.

Under the revised norms, mutual funds will have to undertake at least 25 per cent of their total secondary market trades by value in corporate bonds and 10 per cent of their total secondary market trades by value in commercial papers by placing/seeking quotes through one-to-many mode on the RFQ platform.

Subsiding COVID-19 infections boost US private payrolls in September

US private payrolls increased more than expected in September as COVID-19 infections started subsiding, boosting hiring at restaurants and other high-contact businesses.

Private payrolls increased by 568,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed. Data for August was revised lower to show 340,000 jobs added instead of the initially reported 374,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private payrolls would increase by 428,000 jobs.

Govt may allow 20% foreign investment in LIC public issue

The government is weighing a proposal to allow foreign investors to take up as much as 20 percent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) when it will go public. The listing is expected to fetch anything between Rs 400 billion and Rs 1 trillion from the dilution of 5-10 percent state holding in LIC. The government is looking at a valuation of Rs 8-10 trillion for the insurance behemoth.

US long-end yields slide from more than 3-month highs

US Treasury benchmark 10-year yields fell from more than three-month peaks on Wednesday, as investors pulled back from recent selling to buy the note, but the outlook for rates remained tilted to the upside amid optimism about growth.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 802.81 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 998.69 crore in the Indian equity market on October 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for October 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies