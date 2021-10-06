Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 27-points loss.

On October 5, the BSE Sensex climbed 445.56 points to 59,744.88, while the Nifty50 jumped 131 points to 17,822.30 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts for the second consecutive day.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,697.67, followed by 17,573.03. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,890.17 and 17,958.03.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Global equity markets rallied on Tuesday as U.S. and European tech stocks rebounded and the dollar strengthened ahead of U.S. payrolls data on Friday that could reveal the Federal Reserve’s next move on tapering its support to the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.92%, the S&P 500 gained 1.05% and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.25%.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday trade, following an overnight bounce on Wall Street with stocks rebounding from Monday’s losses.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed earlier gains to fall 0.18% while the Topix index advanced 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.46%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 27-points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,791 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Moody’s changes India's rating outlook to stable from negative

Ratings agency Moody's hiked India's sovereign credit rating outlook to stable from negative, citing an improvement in the financial sector and faster-than expected economic recovery across sectors. "The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding," Moody's said in a report on October 5.

It said that with higher capital cushions and greater liquidity, banks and non-bank financial institutions pose much lesser risk to the sovereign than previously anticipated.

Oil hits multi-year highs as OPEC+ sticks to output plan

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday, with US crude hitting its highest since 2014 and Brent futures climbing to a three-year high, after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its planned output increase rather than raising it further.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil closed up $1.31, or 1.7%, at $78.93 a barrel. During the session it surged more than 2% to as high as $79.48, the most in nearly seven years. Brent crude settled up $1.30, or 1.6%, at $82.56. Earlier, Brent hit a three-year high of $83.13.

Sebi tweaks norms for REITs, InvITs on exit option for dissenting unit holders

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked regulations for REITs and InvITs regulations with respect to exit option for dissenting unit holders in various scenarios, including acquisition and change in sponsors. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) are emerging investment vehicles.

The exit option for dissenting unit holders would be available in case of an acquisition, change in sponsor, inducted sponsor or change in control of sponsor or inducted sponsor is triggered pursuant to an open offer.

Dollar edges higher with Friday's payrolls data in focus

The US dollar edged higher on Tuesday, lingering close to the one-year high hit last week, as traders remained circumspect ahead of key payrolls report at the end of the week that could provide clues to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next move.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.2% higher at 93.981, moving back towards Thursday’s peak of 94.504, its highest since late September 2020.

US expected to raise debt limit, avoid default - Moody's

Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday the stable outlook on the United States’ Aaa rating reflects its view that the country would raise its debt limit and continue to meet its debt service obligations in full and on time.

If the limit is not raised, Moody’s said it believes the government would prioritize debt payments “to preserve the full faith and credit of the U.S. government and avoid significant disruptions in the global financial markets.” Moody’s said the US faces interest payments of about $4 billion on Oct. 15, $14 billion on Nov. 1, and $49 billion on Nov. 15 and that a missed payment would be classified as a default.

US trade deficit hits record $73.3 billion in August

The US trade deficit increased to a record $73.3 billion in August as a small gain in exports was swamped by a much larger increase in imports.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the monthly trade deficit increased 4.2% in August, rising to an all-time high, surpassing the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,915.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,868.23 crore in the Indian equity market on October 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

One stock - NALCO - is under the F&O ban for October 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies