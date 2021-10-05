Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 143 points loss.

The BSE Sensex climbed 533.74 points to close at 59,299.32, while the Nifty50 jumped 159.30 points to 17,691.30 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,598.03, followed by 17,504.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,767.63 and 17,844.07.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The dollar eased and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday as investors worried about the potential for renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, stalled talks in Congress and rising inflation as oil prices surged to multi-year highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94% to 34,002.92, the S&P 500 lost 1.30% to 4,300.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.14% to 14,255.49 as investors dumped Big Tech stocks in the face of rising Treasury yields.

Asian Markets

Japanese shares tumbled to one-month low on Tuesday as spikes in oil prices stoked further worries about inflation and monetary tightening globally.

Nikkei share average fell 2.97% to 27,602.33, piercing below 27,865, its 76.4% retracement of its rally from late August to September, with next support at 26,954, its August 20 low.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the index in India with a 143 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,567 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike, oil price roars higher

OPEC+ agreed on Monday to stick to an existing pact to hike oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, despite consumer calls for more crude and surging prices that threaten an economic recovery from the pandemic.

OPEC+ ministers "reconfirmed the production adjustment plan" previously agreed for adding 400,000 bpd in November, the group said in a statement issued after their online ministerial talks.

RBI grants licence to National Asset Reconstruction Company: IBA CEO

The Reserve Bank on October 4 gave licence to the Rs 6,000 crore National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), a move that will help kickstart operations of the bad bank. NARCL was incorporated in July in Mumbai following registration with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

"Happy to share #RBI has given License to #NARCL on 4.10.2021. The approval has been accorded under Section 3 of #SARFAESI Act 2002," Indian Banks' Association (IBA) CEO Sunil Mehta tweeted.

Home sales surge 92% in Q3, office space demand grows in sync: Knight Frank report

Home sales have recorded a 92 percent growth in volume over the last one year with 64,010 units being delivered in the third quarter of 2021, according to an agency study.

Hyderabad and Kolkata have seen the strongest recovery to the pre-COVID levels in terms of sales as well as launches, the report by Knight Frank India said.

Japan's September service sector activity shrinks for 20th month-PMI

Japan’s services sector activity shrank for a 20th straight month in September as the coronavirus pandemic continued to weigh on sentiment, though the pace of decline eased from the sharp contraction seen in August.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 47.8 from the previous month’s 42.9, slightly better than a 47.4 flash figure.

US factory orders gain steam as manufacturing keeps humming

New orders for US-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that factory orders increased 1.2% in August. Data for July was revised higher to show orders rising 0.7% instead of gaining 0.4% as previously reported. Orders have now increased for four straight months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders gaining 1.0%. Orders shot up 18.0% on a year-on-year basis.

Dollar drifts below one-year high as payrolls test looms large

The US dollar drifted below a one-year high versus major peers on Tuesday as traders waited on key US payrolls data at the end of the week for clues on the timing of a tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus and the start of interest rate hikes.

The US dollar index was about flat at 93.845, easing back slightly since peaking Thursday at 94.504, its highest since late September 2020.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 860.50 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 228.06 crore in the Indian equity market on October 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies