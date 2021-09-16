Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 12-points gain.

The BSE Sensex rose 476.11 points to 58,723.20, while the Nifty50 climbed 139.50 points to 17,519.50 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,426.63, followed by 17,333.87. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,572.43 and 17,625.46.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on mildly positive factory data and higher oil prices, although concerns over a slowing economic recovery and higher corporate taxes kept sentiment subdued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.87 points, or 0.27%, to 34,670.44, the S&P 500 gained 11.10 points, or 0.25%, to 4,454.15 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 9.66 points, or 0.06 %, to 15,028.10.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Thursday morning trade, with casino shares in Hong Kong mostly seeing another day of losses. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped about 0.1% while the Topix index fell 0.15%. South Korea’s Kospi edged 0.47% lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a cautious opening for the index in India with a 12-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,546 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Oil slips but holds to most gains after draw in US stocks

Oil prices slipped on Thursday, but kept most of the previous day’s gains after a larger-than-expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer.

Brent crude oil fell 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $75.33 a barrel by 0128 GMT, after settling up 2.5% the previous day.

US industrial production returns to pre-pandemic level: Federal Reserve

Production by US factories, mines and utilities in August surpassed the level seen before the pandemic caused an unprecedented collapse, according to Federal Reserve data released Wednesday.

Industrial production increased 0.4 percent in August, but it could have been 0.3 percentage points higher had it not been for the effects of Hurricane Ida, which caused flooding and destruction in parts of Louisiana and the northeastern United States.

Tata Sons chairman rules out leadership revamp

India's Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday that no leadership changes were on the anvil, refuting media reports. The holding firm of the Indian conglomerate was considering adding a chief executive role amid a revamp of its leadership structure, a Bloomberg report had said on Tuesday.

Japan's exports extend double-digit gains for sixth straight month

Japan’s exports extended double-digit gains in August, led by strong shipments of chip manufacturing equipment, though the pace of growth weakened mainly due to the deepening impact of a COVID-19 resurgence across Asia.

Exports rose 26.2% in August compared with the same month a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday, marking the sixth straight month of double-digit growth as strong demand for chip-making equipment offset slowing U.S. and E.U.-bound shipments of cars.

Dollar skids as soft US inflation weighs; Fed meeting looms next week

The dollar slumped against major currencies on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against six major currencies, has traded between 92.3 and 92.9 over the past week as several Fed officials suggested the U.S. central bank could reduce buying debt securities by the end of the year, even after a weaker-than-expected payrolls report earlier this month.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 232.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 167.67 crore in the Indian equity market on September 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Nine stocks - Canara Bank, Escorts, Exide Industries, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, LIC Housing Finance, NALCO, Sun TV Network and Zee Entertainment Network - are under the F&O ban for September 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies