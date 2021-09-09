Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 58-points loss.

The BSE Sensex fell 29.22 points to 58,250.26, while the Nifty50 declined 8.60 points to 17,353.50 and formed Hammer kind of pattern on the daily charts.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,277.33, followed by 17,201.17. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,406.54 and 17,459.57.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday, spooked by worries that the Delta coronavirus variant could blunt the economy’s recovery and on uncertainty about when the US Federal Reserve may pull back its accommodative policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to end at 35,031.07 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13% to 4,514.07. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57% to 15,286.64.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Thursday morning trade as investors reacted to the release of China’s August inflation data. China’s consumer price index rose 0.8% year-on-year in August, compared to expectations for a 1% increase in a Reuters poll.

Nikkei 225 in Japan dipped 0.41% while the Topix index fell 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.82%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 58-points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,324 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

India to post strong GDP growth in coming quarters: S&P

India is expected to post strong economic growth in the coming quarters, even as inflation, led by food prices, is likely to remain elevated, S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.

The economy is expected to clock 9.5 percent growth in the current fiscal year, followed by 7 percent expansion in the next year, it said, adding high nominal GDP growth would be important for ensuring fiscal consolidation going forward.

"Given India’s weak fiscal settings and high stock of debt around 90 percent of GDP, the nominal GDP growth is going to be very important to prevent any further erosion of fiscal settings in the country and to enable some degree of fiscal consolidation going forward,” S&P Global Ratings Director (Sovereign) Andrew Wood said.

Oil settles 1% higher on low US output after hurricane

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday and settled up more than 1% as U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers made slow progress in restoring output after Hurricane Ida.

Brent settled up91 cents, or 1.3%, at $72.60 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 95 cents, or 1.4%, to $69.30 a barrel.

US Fed officials say tapering could still get started this year

Several Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signaled that the U.S. central bank remains on track to trimming its massive asset purchases this year, despite the slowdown in jobs growth seen in August and the impact of the recent COVID-19 resurgence.

The Fed has promised to keep purchasing Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities at the current pace of $120 billion a month until there is “substantial further progress” toward their goals for inflation and maximum employment.

US job openings rise to record 10.9 million in July

US job openings raced to a new record high in July, suggesting that last month's sharp slowdown in hiring was due to employers being unable to find workers rather than weak demand for labor.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, jumped 749,000 to 10.9 million on the last day of July, the highest level since the series began in December 2000, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday. Hiring was little changed at 6.7 million.

LIC IPO | Government appoints Kotak Mahindra, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, others as intermediaries

The central government on September 8, appointed intermediarie-Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Goldman Sachs India Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, and others for listing and partial disinvestment its equity shareholding in Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC) via initial public offering.

LIC has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Goldman Sachs India Securities, JP Morgan India, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, and SBI Capital Markets as book running lead managers, says a circular on DIPAM website.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 802.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 0.60 crore in the Indian equity market on September 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Three stocks – Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and NALCO – are under the F&O ban for September 9. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies