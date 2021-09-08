Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 55-points gain.

The BSE Sensex fell 17.43 points to 58,279.48, while the Nifty50 declined 15.70 points to 17,362.10 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,287.23, followed by 17,212.37. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,436.73 and 17,511.37.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,287.23, followed by 17,212.37. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,436.73 and 17,511.37.

US Markets

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, as worries over the slowing pace of economic recovery overshadowed hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain its accommodative stance a little longer after a soft U.S. payrolls report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 274.89 points, or 0.78%, at 35,094.20, the S&P 500 was down 17.94 points, or 0.40%, at 4,517.49, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.98 points, or 0.03%, at 15,368.50.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell in Wednesday morning trade, with Japan revising upward its estimates for second-quarter growth.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.12% while the Topix index declined fractionally.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 55-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,434 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

Japan upgrades Q2 GDP on stronger business spending

Japan’s economy grew faster than the initially estimated in the April-June quarter, helped by solid capital expenditure, although a resurgence in COVID-19 is undermining service-sector consumption and clouding the outlook.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data by the Cabinet Office released on Wednesday showed the economy grew an annualised 1.9% in April-June, beating economists’ median forecast for a 1.6% gain and the initial estimate of a 1.3% expansion.

SEBI introduces T+1 settlement cycle for stocks on optional basis

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on September 7 introduced T+1 (Trade plus 1 day) rolling settlement cycle for stocks on an optional basis. The new rule will come into force on January 1, 2022. The regulatory change has been adopted after the market regulator received requests from various stakeholders to further shorten the settlement cycle.

"Based on discussions with Market Infrastructure Institutions (Stock Exchanges, Clearing Corporations and Depositories), it has been decided to provide flexibility to Stock Exchanges to offer either T+1 or T+2 settlement cycle," SEBI in its circular said.

India Ratings maintains stable outlook on banking sector in FY22

Domestic rating agency India Ratings on Tuesday maintained a stable outlook on the banking sector for 2021-22 while it expects an increase in stressed assets in retail and MSME segments by end-March. It estimates gross non-performing assets (GNPA) of the banking sector to be at 8.6 percent and stressed assets at 10.3 per cent for fiscal 2021-22.

"We have maintained a stable outlook on the overall banking sector for the rest of FY22, supported by the continuing systemic support that has helped manage the system-wide COVID-19 linked stress," the rating agency said in its mid-year banks outlook released on Tuesday.

Sebi tweaks client level position limits for currency derivative contracts

Sebi on Tuesday tweaked the client level position limits for trading in cross-currency futures and options contracts. Position limit refers to the highest number of options or futures contracts an investor is allowed to hold on one underlying security.

Based on feedback received from stock exchanges and clearing corporations and upon a review of the same, it has been decided to revise the client level position limits, per stock exchange, Sebi said in a circular.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 145.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 136.57 crore in the Indian equity market on September 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Chemspec Chemicals, Northern Arc Capital get Sebi's nod to float IPO

Chemspec Chemicals and Northern Arc Capital have received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise funds through initial share sales. The two companies had filed their preliminary IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in July. Chemspec Chemicals and Northern Arc Capital obtained the regulator's observations on August 30 and September 3, respectively, an update with Sebi showed on Monday.

In Sebi parlance, the issuance of observations implies its go-ahead for the initial public offering (IPO). The Rs 700-crore IPO of Chemspec Chemicals is entirely an offer for sale by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Two stocks - Indiabulls Housing Finance and NALCO - are under the F&O ban for September 7. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies