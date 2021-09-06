Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 46-points gain.

Sensex climbed 277.41 points to 58,129.95 on September 3 while the Nifty50 jumped 89.40 points to 17,323.60 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts. The index gained more than 3.5 percent during the week and made a bullish candle on the weekly scale.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,243.83 followed by 17,164.07. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,371.73 and 17,419.87.

US Markets

US Markets

The Nasdaq closed Friday at a fresh record but Wall Street's main indexes headed into the Labor Day weekend in mixed fashion, reacting to a disappointing U.S. jobs report which raised fears about the pace of economic recovery but weakened the argument for near-term tapering.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 74.47 points, or 0.21%, to 35,369.35, the S&P 500 lost 1.41 points, or 0.03%, to 4,535.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.34 points, or 0.21%, to 15,363.52.

Asian Markets

Asian shares got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

Japan’s Nikkei added 1.7%, but South Korea eased 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were barely changed, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 46-points gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,406 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:30 hours IST.

US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months

America’s employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a surprisingly weak gain after two months of robust hiring at a time when the delta variant’s spread has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out.

The unemployment rate dropped to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent in July.

Govt's excise collection jumps 48% in April-July; already 3x of full fiscal oil bond liability

The government's collections from levy of excise duty on petroleum products have jumped 48 percent in the first four months of the current fiscal year, with the incremental mop-up being 3-times of the repayment liability of legacy oil bonds in the full fiscal, official data showed.

Data available from the Controller General of Accounts in the Union Ministry of Finance showed excise duty collections during April-July 2021 surging to over Rs 1 lakh crore, from Rs 67,895 crore mop-up in the same period of the previous fiscal.

After the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, excise duty is levied only on petrol, diesel, ATF and natural gas. Barring these products, all other goods and services are under the GST regime.

Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied.

Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.73 a barrel, down 56 cents, or 0.8%.

India's forex reserves surge $16.663 billion to record high of $633.558 billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves soared by $16.663 billion to touch a lifetime high of $633.558 billion in the week ended August 27, mainly due to an increase in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) holdings, RBI data showed.

In the reporting week ended August 27, 2021, the country’s SDR holdings rose by $17.866 billion to $19.407 billion, as per weekly data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

FPIs net buyers in August; invest Rs 16,459 crore

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,459 crore in Indian markets in August, with majority of investment coming in the debt segment. In equities, they invested just Rs 2,082.94 crore while debt segment saw inflow of Rs 14,376.2 crore between August 2-31, depositories data showed.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 768.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 668.60 crore in the Indian equity market on September 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stock under F&O ban on NSE

Indiabulls Housing Finance is under the F&O ban for September 6. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

