Top 10 takeaways from Yes Bank Q2 results

Yes Bank posted net profit of Rs 964.7 for the September quarter, a fall of 3.8 percent compared to the same quarter last year. Its asset quality though took a hit during Q2.

Here's a look at 10 key takeaways from the bank's financial performance.

Net profit and NII

The private sector lender's net dipped year-on-year (YoY), which includes an impact of Rs 252.2 crore of one-time mark to market provisioning, predominantly on corporate bonds. Excluding these and profit on sale of investments, adjusted net profit grew 36 percent YoY.

Net interest income grew 28.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,417.6 crore, while the net interest margin was stable at 3.3 percent.

Asset quality

Asset quality deteriorated during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (as a percentage gross advances) increased to 1.60 percent against 1.31 percent in the June quarter. Net NPA was also higher at 0.84 percent against 0.59 percent in the previous quarter.

Provisions

Provisions and contingencies in Q2 at Rs 939.98 crore shot up sharply by 50.2 percent sequentially and 110.3 percent YoY.

"The above provision included Rs 409.2 crore towards NPA provisioning, Rs 9.7 crore on account of NPI/ARC provision, Rs 344.9 crore towards investment provisioning, Rs 92.7 crore of amortisation of MTM provisions on bonds allowed under the RBI dispensation, and Rs 117.6 crore of standard assets provisions," Yes Bank said.

Loan and deposit growth

The bank said that advances grew 61.2 percent year on year to Rs 2,39,627.5 crore. Meanwhile, total deposits grew 41 percent year on year at Rs 2,22,837 crore for the quarter under review.

Operating performance

The bank reported an operating profit growth of 24.1 percent at Rs 2,366.4 crore for the quarter under review.

Liquidity position

The bank said that liquidity coverage ratio was at 100.5 percent as on September 30, 2018 and daily average liquidity coverage ratio at 99.4 percent for Q2FY19.

CASA ratio

The Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio was reported at 33.8 percent on the back of 28.2 percent y-o-y growth.

Succession Plan

The bank highlighted how it was guided by its board and Reserve Bank of India to find a successor to Rana Kapoor.

The lender formed a Search and Selection Committee on September 25 that comprises of three Nomination Remuneration Committee (NRC) members and two external experts.

This Committee has mandated Korn Ferry, a global leadership advisory firm on October 11, 2018 to assist the committee in evaluating candidates (both internal and external) as a suitable successor to Kapoor. Further, to ensure a long term succession plan, the board appointed Rajat Monga and Pralay Mondal as executive directors.

Payment platforms

The bank said that there was a 83 percent YoY increase in transactions volumes through Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) platform. In terms of NEFT, the lender has a market share of 3.22 percent by volumes and 2.75 percent by value.

Debt Ratings