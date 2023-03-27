 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 10 stock ideas by experts as market falls to 8-month low

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST

Sameet believes traders can find ample opportunities in the beaten spaces and for investors, this decline would provide opportunity to accumulate quality stocks in a staggered manner.

The market has not shown any sign of strong rebound yet, as the recent recovery also failed and the benchmark Nifty closed at an eight-month low for the week ended March 24. Nervousness in global markets after the recent banking crisis and hike in securities transaction tax (STT) by the government weighed on market sentiment.

The Nifty50 fell nearly 1 percent during the week, to close at 16,945, the lowest level since week ended July 22 last year. The index has formed bearish candlestick pattern with long upper and lower shadows on the weekly timeframe, indicating volatility in the market. Also there has been lower top lower bottom formation for second consecutive week.

The index has strong resistance at around 17,200-17,250 area which acted as strong support before current major correction, as crossing the same can take the Nifty50 to 17,450-17,500 levels, whereas the crucial support remains at 16,800, experts said.

"The market is currently oversold, but such financial issues can be very disruptive at times. Hence, traders should ideally avoid aggressive bets for a while," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One said.