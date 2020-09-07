Top 10 short-term trading ideas that could give 5-26% return in 3-4 weeks

Weak global cues, muted economic data back home, and profit booking at higher levels pushed the Nifty below crucial support placed at 11,400 levels. Benchmark indices lost by about 3 percent each for the week ended September 4.

Experts are of the view that news flow across the globe is something that will dictate the trend for markets. On the downside, crucial level to track would be 11,300, and below that 11,100.

The movement in the benchmark indices are likely to remain volatile but there are a plenty of stock-specific opportunities that one can look at in the coming week.

“Looking at the technical set up, with this week’s price activity, we can see a formation of ‘Bearish Engulfing’ pattern on the weekly chart. It is generally considered a reversal pattern and a breach of 11300 would result into a confirmation of the same,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking told Moneycontrol.

“In this case, we may see an immediate decline towards 11150-11000-10870 in the forthcoming week. However, it is important to take note that since the larger degree trend is strongly up, we would consider any decline as a corrective move within the uptrend, and hence, it will nowhere be closer or similar to March’s mayhem,” he said.

Chavan further added that if the market witnesses some bounce back, 11500-11650 remains to be a stiff hurdle. “In our sense, we are likely to get decent stock-specific opportunities on both sides and hence, it’s better to follow them by maintaining strict stop losses,” he added.

Here is a list of top 10 short term trading ideas by experts that could give 5-26% return in the next 3-4 weeks:

Expert: Shabbir Kayyumi, Head of Technical Research, Narnolia Financial Advisors)

Bharat Electronics (BEL) | Buy | LTP: Rs 106.90 | Target price: Rs 135 | Stop loss: Rs 93 | Upside: 26%

The stock, on the weekly chart, has witnessed a rounding bottom breakout and looks positively poised to trade higher.

On the daily chart, the scrip took support from the line of parity and bounced back with marginally higher volumes, which suggest the next upswing in the prices.

The key technical indicators on the near term timeframe are in buy mode. The stock has the potential to continue the current up move and will test higher levels.

Hence, looking at the current structure, we recommend buying in the stock around Rs 104 with a stop loss of Rs 93 on a closing basis for the targets of Rs 125 and Rs 135.

Bharat Forge | Buy | LTP: Rs 489.40 | Target: Rs 580 | Stop loss: Rs 440 | Upside: 19%

The stock is trading with a strong uptrend and rallied from Rs 437 to Rs 500 without any meaningful correction in four months.

For the last few days, the stock has been going through time-wise correction and has formed a falling channel on the daily chart.

Daily 14 period RSI is placed above 60 levels and is gradually turning up, signaling strength in the upside momentum.

In addition, stochastic witnessed a bullish crossover which suggests that bull can continue to gain momentum on the north side.

Hence, looking at the current structure, we recommend buying in the stock around Rs 485 with a stop loss of Rs 440 on a closing basis for the target of Rs 540 and Rs 580.

Bandhan Bank | Buy | LTP: Rs 311.30 | Target price: Rs 360 | Stop loss: Rs 290 | Upside 16%

The scrip spurted from a low of Rs 283 while forming a cup and handle pattern. It showed pullback on the upside, marking the high of Rs 328, and started consolidating there.

Currently, it is waiting for another breakout on the upside so that it can accelerate buying momentum further.

The line of polarity on the daily timeframe chart, standing around Rs 290-300 zone, is suggesting bullish momentum in the scrip.

Indicators and oscillators are also showing favourable scenario in the coming sessions.

Based on these technical structures, one can go long in the scrip around Rs 310 for the target of Rs 350-360, keeping a stop loss of Rs 310.

Expert: Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

ICICI Prudential Life: Sell| LTP: Rs 421| Target: Rs 400| Stop Loss: Rs 434| Downside 5%

In the last three weeks, this stock went through some time-wise correction. In fact, there was some gradual profit-taking was witnessed from the recent high.

On Monday, prices breached its 200-SMA convincingly for the first time in the recent past. Post the pullback move towards the resistance zone, the selling resumed on Friday as the stock tanked towards its key support.

The way prices are shaped up, we expect the correction to extend in the coming days. Hence, one can look to go short for an extended profit booking towards Rs.400 and the stop loss can be placed at Rs.434.

Expert: Manish Srivastava, Sr.Technical Analyst (equity & currency) at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd

Pfizer: Buy| LTP: 4,775| Target: Rs 5,280| Stop Loss: Rs 4,560|Upside 10%

After breaking out of the rounding bottom formation, the stock has retraced till its 20-Day moving average and is now showing signs of life again.

Prices are trading above all its short term and medium term moving averages ribbon and momentum indicators are trading in a bullish zone.

The short term moving averages are developing a positive curve after a phase of mild correction suggests that reversal after retracement can be expected in the counter.

There is a formation of higher top and higher bottom on weekly as well as monthly charts. The daily RSI is bouncing back from important support levels indicates that short term up move can be expected in the counter.

Traders can accumulate it at the current market price (CMP) and on any dip till 4650 with a short-term perspective.

Venkeys: Buy| LTP: Rs 1,521 | Target: Rs 1,760| Stop Loss: Rs 1,390| Upside 15%

The stock has broken out of a falling trend line resistance and started trading above its major medium term moving averages. The short term moving averages in the weekly time frame has developed a positive curve indicating the initial sign of trend reversal buying.

The weekly RSI has started trading in a bullish zone for the first time after April 2018 suggests that momentum is building up in the stock and the short term rally might not be ruled out.

On the daily chart, the lower top and lower bottom cycle have reversed indicating the worst is over and bulls are likely to take the charge again.

The average directional index (ADX) is trading with a positive slope suggesting the trending move in the stock. Traders can initiate buying positions at CMP and on any dip till 1490 for the short term gain.

Blue Dart: Buy| LTP: Rs 2,299| Target: Rs 2,564| Stop Loss: Rs 2,140|Upside 11%

The stock has been consolidating in the trading range since March 2020 and seems to be poised for the fresh breakout. The RSI has bounced back from the important support area and is trading in a bullish zone.

Recently, the bullish crossover of short and medium-term moving averages ribbon has been witnessed on a daily chart suggesting that bulls are likely to have upper hands in the coming days.

Bullish crossover in momentum indicators and volatility breakout in the hourly chart suggests that a decent move can be expected in the counter in the short term.

Traders can initiate long positions at CMP and can add more once the stock starts trading above 2,320 for short term gain.

Expert: Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research Limited

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited: Buy| LTP: Rs 1290| Target: Rs 1355| Stop Loss: Rs 1260| Upside: 5%

The stock has witnessed a reversal from its support level placed in the zone of 1255 further strength might be gained if it sustains above 1300.

The crossover of its short and medium-term averages on daily charts with strong volumes showing signs of further upside. RSI has also turned positive on weekly charts, indicating limited weakness in the stock.

Trent: Buy| LTP: Rs 649| Target: Rs 705| Stop Loss: Rs 610| Upside: 8%

The stock is forming a bullish flag pattern, if stock somehow sustains above 649.90 might lead to positive momentum. The stock has seen significant addition of volumes in recent days. Risk and reward is favorable at this juncture of time.

Cummins India: Buy| LTP: Rs 465| Target: Rs 489| Stop Loss: 448| Upside: 5%

The stock is forming a bullish flag pattern on daily charts and breakout might result in further strength which might lead the stock to break its monthly highs.

