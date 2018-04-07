Top 10 large & midcap stocks which could generate wealth in next 2-3 years

We advise a candid expectation on the market while the timing of entry & exit will be important in FY19, Vinod Nair Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) The first week of FY19 closed with gains of over 2% on benchmark indices. Do you think the momentum is likely to continue for the rest of the year?

A) We can expect a fair start to the fiscal year 2019 compared to the end we saw for FY18. The domestic chaos will stabilize as the pressure of redemption will be over by the end of FY18.

But, high valuation, fall in credit growth, pre-election volatility and undergoing trade war will continue to hiccup the market. Hence, we can say volatility is here to stay.

Q) What is your index target for the financial year 2019? Do you think the index will be able to reclaim 12000 on Nifty and Sensex could rise above its previous record high of 36443?

A) We had a very conservative view on the market which we continue to hold on in spite of the 10 percent correction till date.

Our updated target for Nifty & Sensex is at 10,400 and 32000 for FY19, assuming one year forward P/E of 16x with 15% earnings growth till FY20.

Giving the rising interest rate scenario, valuations are likely to normalize; hence, crossing the last high seems difficult in FY19, caveats are an improvement in global bond yield, political outcome, and trade war.

Q) Any top five stocks which you think are ideal wealth-creating ideas which investors can look at buying in the coming FY for a period of 2-3 years?

A) We advise a candid expectation on the market, timing of entry & exit and churning into defensive stocks, low beta with strong balance sheet will be the key to be an outperformer in the long-term.

Currently, we suggest picking into high-quality stocks like TCS, Asian Paint, HDFC, Cadila and InterGlobe Aviation.

Q) Which sectors are likely to hog the limelight in the coming financial year and why?

A) We like defensive stocks, and companies focused on the domestic economy with a strong presence in the rural market could be the outperformers. IT & Pharma in the defensive segment and domestic-oriented sectors like FMCG & Agro will do well.

We can also expect infrastructure companies and export companies with stable businesses and balance sheet will be a good idea.

Q) Mid and Smallcaps which hogged the limelight in FY18, do you think the trend will continue in the next financial year? If yes, why?

A) The valuation of mid & small caps continue to be at the premium side, so broadly they are unlikely to perform well compared to what we experienced in FY18 and also to largecaps in the coming times.

But, within them, we have a high-quality set of stocks which will perform well within the mid & small caps namely, Escort, Amara Raja Batteries, V-Guard, NBCC, KNR, Indigo and Finolex Cables.

Q) There is a big hue and cry about crude. Do you think that the black gold could trade above $75-80/bbl?

A) Currently, Oil prices rose due to a spike in Middle East tensions (possibility of new sanctions on Iran) and fall in output from Venezuela due to the economic crisis.

Additionally, US crude oil inventories fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week ended March 16 to 425.3 million barrels compared to analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.6 million barrels impacting the prices.

Further, an extension of OPEC & Russian production cut and escalation in geopolitical tension in the Middle East will tighten the market. However, we believe that increasing output from the United States, Canada, and Brazil will keep prices below $70/bbl.

Q) What should be the portfolio composition of investors in the coming financial year assuming he is in the age bracket of 35-40 years?

A) For the next 2 to 3 quarters, 50 to 60 percent of the portfolio should be to defensive stocks and sectors like IT, Pharma, FMCG, Agro, Fertiliser and so on. Stable companies with strong balance sheet will be the key to bring an edge to the performance.

Growth-oriented stocks like Infra and exports can be considered in the second category. Please have 15 to 20 percent of cash surplus in all time.

Q) Do you think earnings is likely to bounce back in double digits in FY19?

A) Earnings have already started to bounce from Q3 FY18, which is likely to continue in Q4FY18 too. As a result, the market has a high expectation for the full year of 2019 with 20% earnings growth.

Currently, we are assuming 15%, with risk to the ongoing financial mess, credit growth may slow down impacting the outlook in the medium-term. Additionally, cost of funds is rising which does not augur well for earnings growth.

Having said that, given the positive outlook for India and rest of the world, we are likely to see better earnings growth this year than what we had seen in the last three years. The risk is that it may be lower than being anticipated.

Q) Some analyst was telling in an interview that India is now part of Expensive 4 in terms of valuations. Do you agree with the statement? Do you FIIs flows coming down in light of constant rate hikes by the US Fed and rising US bond yields?

A) The valuation of India is at a premium compared to other EMs. Currently, Nifty is at one year forward P/E of 17x, 40%higher than MSCI-EM, which is at the higher end of the historical trend.

This premium is under question since risk-reward is looking better for EMs. Also given the increase in country risk earnings growth of India is under risk to downgrade in the future.

When the cost of funds increases in US, funds move from EMs to developed equity and debt market, India can underperform during such times.