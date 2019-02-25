Too early to say small, midcaps have bottomed; bullish on metal stocks: Angel Broking

We were contradictory buyers a month back, which certainly played out well for us as we saw metal pocket outshining in the week gone by, and within this space, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, and JSW Steel have been our preferred picks and we continue with the same, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q: Nifty saw its longest losing streak since 2015. Do you think the pain is here to stay or have we made a bottom on the index?

A: Well, the entire 2018 has been disappointing for our markets and it continues so far for the current calendar year. There is no doubt that the market looks a bit depressing.

On the index front, the damage is not big because a handful of heavyweight constituents have managed to keep the index at elevated levels.

But the broader market has seen its worst period in last many years. Such kind of scenario is very unusual, but eventually, the market is superior and we have to accept it.

According to us, the pain is likely to remain for a while but it may not be as brutal as it has been. In fact, there are few pockets like auto and metal that are showing some early signs of revival.

Q: Metals stocks seems to have grabbed investors’ attention. What are the reasons behind the rally and any particular stocks that are looking attractive and why?

A: As a disclosure, we came out with a thematic report on metal sector just prior to the Union Budget, which was purely on the basis of some technical signals.

We were contradictory buyers a month back, which certainly played out well for us as we saw metal pocket outshining in the week gone by. Within this space, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel, and JSW Steel have been our preferred picks and we continue with the same.

Q: Most experts are suggesting that the majority of the stocks might have just bottomed out. How should investors filter these stocks for investment that may have fallen in double digits?

A: Most of the retail participants try to catch stocks that are trading in two digits, which according to them are “cheap” and “potential” candidates for becoming multibaggers. First of all, it’s very important to remove this notion.

One needs to understand why it has fallen that deep. One needs to ascertain if there are problems in the core business or it’s just a rub off the effect of the broader market destruction. A fundamental analyst would be better placed for elaborated comments on this. But, only after doing a proper study, one needs to filter out marquee names within various sectors and bet accordingly.

Q: How is market looking on technical charts? We have an expiry and a couple of important data points to take care in the coming week. Do you think we are in for a volatile March as well?

A: In the week gone by, we saw correction getting arrested around the previous swing low of 10,583. Technically speaking, we observed the formation of ‘Morning Star’ pattern on the daily chart and the same has been activated.

In the last two days, the index has managed to give modest recovery but the real action lies in the broader market which had undergone massive price correction. We expect range-bound activity to continue as we are heading into the expiry week.

Q: What is your call on small and midcaps that have shown signs of bottoming out in the week gone by?

A: It would be too early to call this a bottom. It is better to wait for some follow up moves and a proper trend reversal on the charts. But yes, since we were extremely oversold, we may see a good bounce back in individual names.

