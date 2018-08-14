TIW Private Equity is betting on these 3 long term value creators, should you?

The Sensex on Monday logged its second straight session loss, tumbling over 224 points to a near two-week low of 37,645 on massive sell-offs in financial stocks as the battered rupee and Turkish financial crisis spooked investors. The broader Nifty too fell by 73.75 points to end at 11,355.75. The rupee plummeted to its record low of 69.85 (intra-day) against the dollar, tracking global cues.

Mohit Ralhan, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer at TIW Private Equity feels investors should not be perturbed by the market correction. He sees rural and semi urban consumption, infrastructure and budget housing plays as long term value creators. “India is migrating through a bull market led by a sustained period of moderate inflation and economic growth,” he stated.

A: Reduction in equity fund flows was triggered by a rise in global inflation risk and the subsequent impact of rising interest rates. There is also an increase in uncertainty due to fear of an elongated trade war between the US and China.

Increased probability of event risks has led to reallocation of capital into non-market linked/fixed rate return investment avenues. The flow should start improving if Indian corporates start demonstrating strong growth.

A: India's tough credit conditions have made companies look inwards for value enhancement through margin improvement. Such environments end up creating industry leaders with significant cost advantage. Identification of such assets could yield better long term value than fixed return funds.

A: India’s attractiveness as an investment destination remains relatively higher.A: As an investor in privately held companies we are not very much concerned about index levels. For individual investors also, it’s always better to look for excellent companies at reasonable valuations, irrespective of index levels.A: The market rise is not very broad-based and driven by a handful of companies. The key risks are increase in interest rates and specific event risks around de-globalisation.

A: One can find attractive investment opportunities in the midcap and smallcap space. Well run companies, especially consumption driven ones, can offer better returns.

A: Rural and semi urban consumption, infrastructure and budget housing could be long term value creators as the country is migrating through a bull market led by a sustained period of moderate inflation and economic growth.