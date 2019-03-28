App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Titan's m-cap tops Rs 1 lakh cr mark

Titan is ranked 30th in the list of top companies based on their market valuation on the BSE.

Titan Company's market valuation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore mark Thursday, helped by a surge in the stock price which touched an all-time high level during the day. The stock gained 1.85 per cent to Rs 1,135 -- its all-time high -- during the day on the BSE. It later closed at Rs 1,129.75, up 1.39 per cent.

At the NSE, shares rose 1.58 per cent to close at Rs 1,134.25.

Led by the rise in share price, the company's market valuation moved up by Rs 1,371.64 crore to Rs 1,00,297.64 crore on the BSE at close of trade.

Titan is ranked 30th in the list of top companies based on their market valuation on the BSE.

Reliance Industries Ltd is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 8,62,410.99 crore, followed by TCS with a valuation of Rs 7,50,645.80 crore.

The market capitalisation of companies change daily with the stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Titan Company

