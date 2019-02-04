App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 10:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan stock jumps 5% as brokerages hike target price on strong Q3 earnings

Jefferies has maintained its hold rating on Titan but raised target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 920 after increase in earnings estimates by 6 percent for FY19-21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Titan Company shares gained 5 percent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,044.30 on Monday morning as brokerage houses raised price target on the stock after the company reported strong earnings for December quarter.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,031.90, up Rs 40.60 or 4.10 percent, amid high volumes on the BSE at 10:12 hours IST.

Global brokerage house Credit Suisse upgraded rating on the watches-to-jewellery maker to outperform from neutral and raised price target to Rs 1,175 from Rs 935 apiece after increase in its earnings estimates by 3-10 percent.

Higher gold prices have been aiding an already strong growth trajectory, said the research house which sees tailwinds from a strong wedding season.

related news

CLSA also retained its outperform call on the stock and raised price target to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,035 after revising EPS estimates by 2-6 percent as strong Q3 results drove earnings upgrade.

Exceptional performance in jewellery business was highlight of Q3 earnings and watches business faced margin headwinds on phasing out issue in A&P spends, the brokerage house said, adding the management is hopeful of a pick-up in jewellery sales in March.

Titan reported a healthy 43.5 percent on-year growth in third quarter consolidated profit to Rs 413.2 crore driven by revenue growth and strong jewellery business during festive season.

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew 34.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 5,871.5 crore with jewellery business growing 37 percent YoY.

The topline growth was driven by these new introductions, some successful activations as well as measured network expansion, the company said.

The income from watches increased 18.8 percent to Rs 641 crore and the eyewear business too grew a healthy 39.7 percent in Q3 to Rs 129 crore.

At operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) grew 31.4 percent YoY to Rs 584.2 crore in Q3, but margin contracted to 10.3 percent against 10.5 percent YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 654 crore for the quarter. During the quarter, there was an additional provision of Rs 70 crore made for investments as part of treasury operations in inter corporate deposits in the IL&FS group.

Jefferies has maintained its hold rating on Titan but raised target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 920 after increase in earnings estimates by 6 percent for FY19-21.

"The company continued to execute strongly & gaining share in jewellery business. 48x FY20e PE fairly captured superior execution & strong brand franchise," the brokerage said.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 10:41 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Result Analysis #Stocks Views #Titan Company

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.