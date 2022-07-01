Titan slips 3% as India raises gold import tax

Shares of jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company slumped nearly 3 per cent on Friday after the government increased import taxes on gold to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent. The step has been taken in an effort to curb imports, as the rupee slumped to a record low.

Shares of Titan traded at Rs 1889, down 2.75 per cent on BSE.

India is the world’s second biggest consumer of gold. It is currently staring at higher trade and current account deficits amid volatile global macroeconomic conditions. India imported gold worth $6.03 billion in May, a nine-fold rise from a year earlier. The country’s trade deficit in May ballooned to a record high of $24.29 billion.

Titan is a major player in jewellery retailing. However, it is trading down for a while now given the high price of gold and the end of the marriage season that has led to lower demand for the bullion jewellery.

Gold futures contracts expiring in August traded at Rs 51,675 per 10 gram, up 2.3 per cent on MCX. Silver, which usually follows gold, was flat at Rs 58865 per kg.

Shares of gold-backed financiers traded with gains on Friday. Manappuram Finance was up 4 per cent while its rival Muthoot Finance was up 4 per cent as well.