English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Titan slips 3% as India raises gold import tax

    India is currently staring at higher trade and current account deficits amid volatile global macroeconomic conditions, partly due to large imports of gold

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

    Shares of jewellery and watchmaker Titan Company slumped nearly 3 per cent on Friday after the government increased import taxes on gold to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent. The step has been taken in an effort to curb imports, as the rupee slumped to a record low.

    Shares of Titan traded at Rs 1889, down 2.75 per cent on BSE.

    India is the world’s second biggest consumer of gold. It is currently staring at higher trade and current account deficits amid volatile global macroeconomic conditions. India imported gold worth $6.03 billion in May, a nine-fold rise from a year earlier. The country’s trade deficit in May ballooned to a record high of $24.29 billion.

    Titan is a major player in jewellery retailing. However, it is trading down for a while now given the high price of gold and the end of the marriage season that has led to lower demand for the bullion jewellery.

    Gold futures contracts expiring in August traded at Rs 51,675 per 10 gram, up 2.3 per cent on MCX. Silver, which usually follows gold, was flat at Rs 58865 per kg.

    Close
    Shares of gold-backed financiers traded with gains on Friday. Manappuram Finance was up 4 per cent while its rival Muthoot Finance was up 4 per cent as well.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #buzzing stock #Gold #Stock Edge #Titan
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 11:35 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.