Titan shares hit 52-week high; wedding season, pent-up demand likely to boost stock further

Brokerages and analysts point out that strong wedding season, pent-up demand and stable gold prices are boosting demand for jewelry which is expected to augur well for Titan.

Titan Company

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Extending the gains into the second consecutive session, shares of Titan Company climbed 2.10 percent to close at Rs 1,417.45 on BSE on December 3.

The stock hit its fresh 52-week high level of Rs 1,422.35 in intraday trade today.

Brokerages and analysts point out that strong wedding season, pent-up demand and stable gold prices are boosting demand for jewelry which is expected to augur well for Titan.

As per brokerage firm Emkay Global, resilient jewelry demand and Tanishq’s strong brand equity offer a big growth opportunity for Titan.

"We note that Tanishq has a network of only 340 stores in 210 towns as against Maruti and Royal Enfield having a store network of 2,300 and 900 with presence across 1,900 and 680 towns, respectively. This offers Tanishq a huge headroom for penetration gains across towns with similar target households," Emkay said.

Emkay also highlighted that Titan’s jewelry segment recovered faster than expected, led by stronger growth initiatives.

"A comparison of 13 top jewelers indicates that Titan has gained a solid share with growth at 2 times of these players over FY16-19. Titan stepped up its store expansion since FY18, adding 90 stores and entering 50 new cities in the last three years, taking its presence to 200+ cities in FY20," said Emkay Global.

Emkay expects the company to take advantage of weak competition and step up its expansion plan.

"With stronger omnichannel initiatives, faster store expansion and scale-up in the underpenetrated wedding segment (23 percent against nearly 60 percent of the market), Titan seems better placed to accelerate share," Emkay said.

Emkay has a buy call on Titan with a target price of Rs 1,450, raised from the previous target price of Rs 1,300.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.