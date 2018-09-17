App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan shares fall on report of possible hike in import duty on gold

The government's plan to cut non-essential imports could result in a 2-3 percent hike in import duty on gold

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Shares of jewellery maker Titan Company dropped by as much as 3 percent and hit an intraday low of 816.80 after a media report suggested that import duty on gold could be increased.

The government's intention to cut non-essential imports to contain current account deficit (CAD) could lead to a 2-3 percent hike in import duty on gold, The Economic Times reported.

"The best option for government in the present scenario is to increase the import duty on gold by 2 per cent. The additional duty of 2 per cent collected on physical gold can be utilised to repay sovereign gold bond on maturity to incentivise customers who have invested in gold bonds," Surendra Mehta, national secretary, India Bullion & Jewellers Association (IBJA) was quoted as saying.

At 10:43 am IST Titan Company was quoting at Rs 825.25 on BSE, down 2.01 percent from the previous close.
