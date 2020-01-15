App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 11:21 AM IST

Titan shares climb 2%, eye extending gains into third session in a row

The stock has been on an upward trajectory as the shareholding pattern of the company showed ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife increased stake in the company to 6.69 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Titan Company climbed over 2 percent on BSE in morning trade on January 15 and looked on course to extend the winning run into the third consecutive session.

As per the latest shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala bought 15 lakh shares (representing 0.17 percent of total paid-up equity) of the company during the quarter ended December 2019, taking a total stake to 5.27 percent (from 5.10 percent earlier).

Close

His wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala also purchased 1.25 lakh shares of the company during the quarter, taking her stake to 1.42 from 1.41 percent QoQ.

related news

In addition, the country's largest insurance company LIC of India, too, increased stake in jewelry-watches-to-eyewear maker to 1.64 in December quarter, from 1.08 percent in the September quarter.

Shares of Titan traded 1.22 percent up at Rs 1181.05 on BSE around 11:00 hours IST.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 11:21 am

