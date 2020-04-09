Titan share price up 3%, company says Q4 growth broadly in line

Titan Company share price climbed over 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on April 9, a day after the company said its growth in Q4FY20 was mostly in line but the coronavirus outbreak had hurt sales.

"The quarter commenced well with the growth largely in line with our targets till the beginning of March. However, sales started dipping sharply in March, particularly in the watches segment, due to COVID-19," the company said in a regulatory filing on April 8, referring to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

As per the BSE filing, the company's revenue for the division declined by 5 percent due to lost sales in March. Revenue growth of January and February month was at about 16.5 percent.

The diamond-studded activation in the quarter did well and wedding jewellery sales continued to be good till the disruption, said the company.

During the year, the division added 40 Tanishq stores, 1 Zoya store and 8 Mia stores for the year to date on a net basis, with the retail space addition being nearly 1,51,000 sq ft, said the company.

The company said its watches and wearables division grew by 1 percent despite the significant loss of sales in the month of March.

In the eyewear segment, growth was subdued in the quarter primarily due to the decline in trade channel but the disruption in March led to a 20 percent decline in revenues for the quarter. Growth for January and February months was flat, said the company.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a “neutral” view on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,320 and said that even though its rating on the stock is neutral, its longer-term topline and earnings opportunity remain attractive.

As per the brokerage, the coronavirus disruption was expected to strongly impact the business performance of the company, especially due to its extensive presence in malls, which were shut down even before the 21-day lockdown was announced.

Even after the lockdown ends, the footfall in malls is likely to be low as people will continue to maintain social distancing.

"It would be interesting to hear the management commentary on the road ahead. We would prefer to wait and watch in the current scenario, as there is no clarity on when the lockdown will be lifted. We are yet to incorporate the impact of the lockdown in our estimates," Motilal Oswal said.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.