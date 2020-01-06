App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan share price up 2% on healthy Q3 revenue growth

The company reported Q3 jewellery revenue growth at 11 percent while the retail growth was much better at 15 percent.

Share price of watches and jewellery maker Titan Company jumped over 2 percent on January 6 morning after the company reported Q3 jewellery revenue growth at 11 percent.

The retail growth was much better at 15 percent. Fragrances business witnessed growth in excess of 20 percent.

“Retail sales in jewellery were better than expected at the beginning of the quarter, possibly due to a good wedding season and reasonable inelasticity of wedding jewellery, but growth in watches and eyewear were difficult to come by," Titan said in a filing with exchanges.

Close

However, the company on January 4 said its sales in December were hit due to protests in the North East and other parts of the country.

"Sales in all divisions in the second half of December were also impacted to some extent due to forced store closures due to the protests in the North East and in many other parts of the country," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The general economic slowdown in the economy leading to poor consumer sentiment and lower walk-ins has been a concern for the last few quarters, it said.

CRISIL has upgraded the company's rating on the long-term bank facility to 'CRISIL AAA/Stable’ from ‘CRISIL AA+/Positive.'

The stock price has risen over 24 percent in the last one year. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,170.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,153.20.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 09:42 am

