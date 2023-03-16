 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan share price on track for 3-day gain; JPMorgan keeps ‘overweight’ stance

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 11:40 AM IST

The share price jumped 17 percent in the last 9 months.

Titan Company share price gained nearly 3 percent intraday on march 16 after research house JPMorgan rated ‘overweight’ with a target price of Rs 3,000 per share.

At 10:12 hours, Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,463.05, up Rs 65.00, or 2.71 percent, and touched an intraday high of Rs 2,463.05 and an intraday low of Rs 2,412.85.

The stock is the top gainer on both exchanges.

Titan Company is a preferred discretionary play and expects market share gains to be a core growth driver, supported by strategic initiatives, said JPMorgan.