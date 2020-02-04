Titan share price climbs 9% on robust Q3 results

Shares of Titan Company rallied 8.6 percent intraday on February 4 after the company reported better-than-expected operating numbers and lower tax cost.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 25.9 percent YoY to Rs 735.6 crore and margin rose 155bps YoY to 11.85 percent for the quarter ended December 2019. CNBC-TV18 poll estimates pegged EBITDA at Rs 720 crore and margin at 11.4 percent for the quarter.

The jewellery maker said profit after tax grew by 12.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 470 crore. The growth was driven by better-than-expected operating numbers and lower tax cost.

However, the profitability was lower than the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 which pegged profit at Rs 500 crore due to fall in other income and less than expected jewellery business.

Standalone revenue from operations grew by 9.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,206.2 crore with jewellery business, which contributed to 87 percent to total income, reporting 10.6 percent growth YoY.

Watches segment registered a 2.4 percent year-on-year decline in revenue, while the eyewear business grew by 2.9 percent in Q3 YoY. Other businesses of the company registered a growth of 32.6 percent in Q3 at Rs 49 crore.

Titan said the studded ratio was at 27 percent, higher than the previous year at 25 percent. "CaratLane, which continued to record a strong growth at 68 percent, turned profitable for the first time this quarter at EBIT level."