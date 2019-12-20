Titan share price climbs 2% ahead of investor meet

Titan Company share prices climbed more than 2 percent on BSE in the morning trade ahead of analyst and institutional investor meeting on December 20.

The company had a day earlier also announced the merger of a subsidiary.

"Titan Global Retail LLC, Dubai, has been incorporated as a subsidiary company of Titan Holdings International FZCO, Dubai, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company," Titan said in a regulatory filing on December 19.

Titan Global may carry out business activities pertaining to lifestyle products, the company said.

Titan Company had reported a muted set of numbers for the September quarter. Profit grew 1.8 percent at Rs 320.2 crore on the back of subdued growth in the jewellery business that accounts for 80 percent of revenue.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,435 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Jewellery business revenue fell 1.5 percent to Rs 3,528 crore compared to the year-ago period and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 2 percent and margin contracted 5bps YoY.