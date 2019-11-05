App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Q2 misses estimates, profit rises 1.8% on weak jewellery biz

Titan's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2FY20 increased 9.9 percent to Rs 513.2 crore and margin grew by 100bps to 11.6 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Titan Company reported a muted set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019. Profit grew 1.8 percent at Rs 320.2 crore on the back of subdued growth in the jewellery business which contributes 80 percent to revenue.

Profit in September quarter 2018 stood at Rs 314.4 crore.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,435 crore, company said in its BSE filing.

Close

Jewellery business revenue fell 1.5 percent to Rs 3,528 crore compared to the year-ago period and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 2 percent and margin contracted 5bps YoY.

related news

However, revenue from its watches segment grew 6.4 percent to Rs 718.7 crore, but its EBIT dropped 6.9 percent and margin plunged 220bps YoY during the July -September quarter.

At the operating level, Titan's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in Q2FY20 increased 9.9 percent to Rs 513.2 crore and the margin grew by 100bps to 11.6 percent YoY.

Numbers missed analyst expectations. Profit was expected at Rs 378 crore on revenue of Rs 4,515 crore and EBITDA was estimated at Rs 536 crore with a margin of 12 percent, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Results #Titan Company

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.