you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Q1 PAT jumps 31% to Rs 349.2 crore on good operational show; watch business EBIT up 120%

The company’s revenue rose 8 percent at RS 4,319 crore against Rs 3,992 crore year on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jewellery to watchmaker, Titan, reported 31 percent increase in its net profit for the June quarter at Rs 349.2 crore against Rs 266.9 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The company’s revenue rose 8 percent at RS 4,319 crore against Rs 3,992 crore year on year.

The company posted strong rise of 27 percent in its EBITDA at Rs 495.3 crore against Rs 389 crore year on year. Its operating margin came in at 11.5 percent against 9.7 percent during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s jewellery EBIT grew 16 percent at RS 393 crore against Rs 339 crore year on year, while the watches business’ EBIT grew to Rs 111 crore against Rs 49 crore.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 02:43 pm

