Titan, Godrej Consumer among 10 wealth creators in past 10 years

Traders should adopt “Hit and Run Gorilla Trades” which means they should not take overnight positions, should respect the intraday trend and square up their positions in a day itself.
Q) Lower circuit on D-Street and then some recovery. What is the way ahead for markets in the near term?
A) After a sharp correction of 10 percent on the US benchmark DJIA overnight accompanied by coronavirus terror, Indian bourses opened on the same note with a lower circuit of 10 percent and made a low of 8,555.
As per the regulatory norms, trading was halted for 45 minutes and resumed at 10.00 A.M. with steadiness. Indian Benchmarks recovered the entire 10 percent loss.
Since the recovery was V-shaped and coronavirus issue is still intact, volatility may remain for some more days and the Nifty50 will trade in a broad range of 8,458-11,750.Q) Sensex and Nifty are officially in bear market along with global peers. Do you think bottom in near?
A) The Nifty50 has a Fibonacci retracement of 38.2 percent at 8,458 of its past 11 years upside trend which is said to be 'golden support'.
Going forward, a move below the level of 8555 can lead to the next support of 8458- 7327 whereas if the index manages to close above 10,165 then the upside resistance is placed at 10,290 -11,095.Q) What is your experience of bear markets tell you – time to catch the fear? Investors who put in money around the time when the market hit lower circuit say 2008, they have created massive wealth over a period of time. Do you think we are in a similar situation?
A) Global stock market posts the biggest sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis thus fear of 2008 crisis is apparent among the market players.
The 2008 financial crises and the recession resulted from a weak global economy due to the overheated housing market, weaken banking regulation, poor corporate health and increase number of job losses, etc.
The current plunge seen in the stock market is due to pandemic coronavirus which is external to the economy and natural adversity. The impact of coronavirus caused short term earning recession due to disrupted supply chain that hampered the global demand.
During the previous global virus, outbreak market fell & recovered quickly post the outbreaks. Investors who have put their money consistently in growth counters for at least 5- 6 years and have bought at a correct valuation in the stock market could create massive wealth during this phase.
Here is the list of Top 10 Most Consistent Wealth Creator (2008-18) and as on Jan 01, 2020.
A) After a sharp correction in the last week of more than 30 percent, we have seen a smart and one of the biggest intraday recovery in the last few sessions.In this sharp decline, we are suggesting our clients to begin their investments in quality stocks with 20-25 percent of their investment corpus designated for the equity asset class and infuse their capital slowly in the next 2-3 installments whereas traders should still remain cautious as market volatility will remain an intact cause of coronavirus crisis.Traders should adopt “Hit and Run Gorilla Trades” which means they should not take overnight positions, should respect the intraday trend and square up their positions in a day itself.Q) The good news is that MFs are still receiving inflows which means that investors still trust equities despite massive selloff. Do you think the trend will continue or you see redemption pressure in MF sooner or later?
A) As the equity market starts showing growth we should see a positive upward trend in mutual funds too. There has been a robust increase in the new SIP account opening, SIP is the disciplined tool of investment in mutual fund products to meet financial goals and thus inflows in the form of SIPs will continue in mutual funds by retail investors despite massive sell-off to get the rupee cost averaging benefit. When the global market starts showing performance then SIP will outperform.Q) Where is value in this market? Most of the stocks are available at multi-year lows – how should investors decide which one is a better value play?
A) A growing number of undervalued stocks are available for conservatives; steady investors should gradually start investing and hold for long term gain.
To avoid the value traps in this massive crackdown investors should choose high ROE Stocks with a consistent performance record of 5 years that are available at discount viz. L&T Infotech, ng HDFC AMC, TCS, Affle India, Castrol, Jamna Auto Etc.Q) Any five stocks which you like to recommend to your readers and why?
A) Here is a list of top five stocks which we think are good buys at current levels:Kotak Mahindra Bank:
Kotak Mahindra Bank has good profit growth of 20.63 percent over the past 5 years. It has shown consistent growth since inception.
It is the third-largest bank in terms of market capitalization. The stock has corrected 50 percent from its last two years' move and recovered swiftly from there.HDFC AMC:
The company is virtually debt-free and has a good return on equity record of 37.88 percent in the last 3 years. The company has been maintaining a healthy dividend payout of 48.09 percent and sales growth of 11.67 percent.
On a technical chart, the counter has corrected more than 61% from its peak and has shown smart recovery from its Fibonacci retracement golden ratio of 61.8% marked at 2249 and manage to close at 2686.
If the stock manages to sustain above 2550 level then it may head towards 2860, 3238 levels in the near-term.IRCTC:
IRCTC enjoys the monopoly business practices in catering, watering, and e-ticketing for Indian railways. Increasing uses of the internet with improving consumption patterns of Indian consumers make the catering and water business more growing and fruitful.
The company is virtually debt-free and has a good ROE track record of 28.55 percent and a healthy dividend payout of 41.76 percent in the past 3 years.
The counter is also fairly valued to its value and has corrected more than 60 percent from its peak. A move above 1314 will take the rally towards 1314- 1474 mark in the near-term.Asian Paints:
For paint companies, the fall in crude oil prices will be beneficial as crude oil derivatives are used as inputs for paints. Given that the entire benefit is unlikely to be passed on to the end consumer, there will be an expansion in margins. Asian Paints and Berger Paints should be major beneficiaries.Larsen & Toubro Infotech:
The Company offers an extensive range of IT services like application development, maintenance and outsourcing, enterprise solutions, infrastructure management services, testing, digital solutions and platform-based solutions to clients in diverse industries.
The company has an ROE track record of 34.09 percent of the past 3 years and virtually debt-free.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!