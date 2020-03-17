Titan, Godrej Consumer among 10 wealth creators in past 10 years

Investors who have put their money consistently in growth counters for at least 5- 6 years and have bought at a correct valuation in the stock market could create massive wealth during this phase, Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO, TradingBells, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) Lower circuit on D-Street and then some recovery. What is the way ahead for markets in the near term?

A) After a sharp correction of 10 percent on the US benchmark DJIA overnight accompanied by coronavirus terror, Indian bourses opened on the same note with a lower circuit of 10 percent and made a low of 8,555.

As per the regulatory norms, trading was halted for 45 minutes and resumed at 10.00 A.M. with steadiness. Indian Benchmarks recovered the entire 10 percent loss.

Since the recovery was V-shaped and coronavirus issue is still intact, volatility may remain for some more days and the Nifty50 will trade in a broad range of 8,458-11,750.

A) The Nifty50 has a Fibonacci retracement of 38.2 percent at 8,458 of its past 11 years upside trend which is said to be 'golden support'.

Going forward, a move below the level of 8555 can lead to the next support of 8458- 7327 whereas if the index manages to close above 10,165 then the upside resistance is placed at 10,290 -11,095.

A) Global stock market posts the biggest sell-off since the 2008 financial crisis thus fear of 2008 crisis is apparent among the market players.

The 2008 financial crises and the recession resulted from a weak global economy due to the overheated housing market, weaken banking regulation, poor corporate health and increase number of job losses, etc.

The current plunge seen in the stock market is due to pandemic coronavirus which is external to the economy and natural adversity. The impact of coronavirus caused short term earning recession due to disrupted supply chain that hampered the global demand.

During the previous global virus, outbreak market fell & recovered quickly post the outbreaks. Investors who have put their money consistently in growth counters for at least 5- 6 years and have bought at a correct valuation in the stock market could create massive wealth during this phase.

