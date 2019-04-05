Titan FY19 revenues grow 21%, FY20 forecasts strong; what to do with stock?

Titan shares rallied 2 percent in morning trade on April 5 after the company reported strong growth in FY19 and gave optimistic outlook for FY20.

Brokerages remained positive on the stock after strong guidance for financial year 2019-20. They expect 6-15 percent upside in the stock from current levels.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,120.15, up 1.20 percent on the BSE at 09:37 hours IST.

The jewellery-watches-to-eye wear maker, on April 4, said it expects to achieve 20 percent revenue growth despite muted industry demand growth.

This is on the back of 1) 20 percent sales growth in jewellery business led by higher number of wedding dates, 35 stores additions (35 in FY19), increased share of wedding jewellery and high value diamond jewellery and gains from consumer shift from unorganised to organised sector 2) steady growth in watch division led by new launches and success of smart watches and 3) benefits from backward integration in the eyewear business.

The company said FY19 revenues grew around 21 percent despite increase in gold prices and muted Jewellery demand.

Jewellery division grew 22 percent in FY19 led by strong same store growth (SSG) and market share gains despite slow growth in the industry. FY19 saw the highest number of store openings with 40 new stores and 5 stores closed.

CaratLane grew around 42 percent in FY19 on the back of aggressive retail store openings in-line with its Omni-channel strategy and increased brand awareness. Titan has invested Rs 100 crore in CaratLane by subscribing to 30,48,780 additional shares to increase its stake from 66.39 percent to 69.74 percent.

Revenue from watches grew around 16 percent in FY19 led by new product launches across brands and growth in the e-commerce channel. Smart products, including wearables (introduced 2 years ago) grew by more than 80 percent in FY19.

Eye wear segment revenues grew 23 percent in FY19 with number of customers increasing from 2.5 million to 3.5 million.

Here is what brokerages say about the company after strong FY19, and FY20 outlook:

Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,195 | Return: 8%

For Q4FY19, we estimate 19.5 percent jewellery sales growth and 13.5 percent volume growth led by sustained market share gains.

We expect 11.3 percent sales growth in watches with 15 percent EBIT margin led by benefits of restructuring, higher activations and success of new launches.

We remain positive on the long-term structural story and estimate 25.8 percent adjusted PAT CAGR over FY19-21 to arrive at a target price of 1,195 (45xDec20EPS). Maintain Buy.

Brokerage: Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,175 | Return: 6%

The March quarter business update suggests strong growth trends across segments and FY20 growth outlook of 20 percent despite market pressure seems encouraging.

Market share gains should continue and we see little surprise on store expansion trends, but for Q4, we assume slight jewellery margin contraction.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,186 | Return: 7%

The fourth quarter implied jewellery segment revenue growth is 18 percent.

FY20 revenue growth guidance of 20 percent is in-line with estimate and Tanishq store addition at 40 stores for FY19 is in-line with guidance.

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,270 | Return: 15%

Pre-quarterly update suggests healthy momentum in Q4.

Jewelry/watches/eyewear FY19 growth implies 21 percent/13 percent/19 percent growth in Q4.

FY20 topline growth target of 20 percent may be surpassed given multiple tailwinds.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,250 | Return: 13%

Company's jewellery business continued to perform well. Company is on track to achieve its guidance of Rs 5,000 crore in consumer sales and is confident to achieve 20 percent topline growth target in FY20.

The company reported strong growth trends across divisions with 21 percent revenue growth in FY19 and is looking to leverage strong business momentum by raising pace of new store roll-out.

Jewellery division reported more than 22 percent revenue growth for FY19 against Morgan Stanley's target of 23 percent.

