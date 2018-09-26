Titan Company shares gain 3% as Morgan Stanley ups target, sees 57% potential upside

Titan Company share price rallied 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global investment firm Morgan Stanley raised target price on the stock on strong growth expectations in festive season.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 809.00, up Rs 14.40, or 1.81 percent on the BSE, at 11:14 hours IST.

The global research firm has maintained its Overweight call on the stock and raised target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,120 earlier, implying 57 percent potential upside.

Morgan Stanley expects revenue growth acceleration and margin expansion ahead of expectation, and also expects 35 percent growth for jewellery business in Q2FY19. "Shift in festive season implies strong Q3," it said.

The research house feels risk-reward is firmly skewed to upside and growth runway is long with high visibility.

Last week, Titan management told CNBC-TV18 that the company continued to benefit from shift in demand from unorganised to organised. About 1-2 percent rise in gold prices due to import duty hike will not impact business, it feels.

The company maintains its target of revenue growth for jewellery segment and feels it might see more wedding dates in January. "Volume growth in watches is higher than value growth."

Titan share price shot up more than 34 percent in last on year.