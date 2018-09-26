App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company shares gain 3% as Morgan Stanley ups target, sees 57% potential upside

Morgan Stanley has maintained its Overweight call on the stock and raised target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,120 earlier, implying 57 percent potential upside.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Titan Company share price rallied 3 percent intraday Wednesday after global investment firm Morgan Stanley raised target price on the stock on strong growth expectations in festive season.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 809.00, up Rs 14.40, or 1.81 percent on the BSE, at 11:14 hours IST.

The global research firm has maintained its Overweight call on the stock and raised target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,120 earlier, implying 57 percent potential upside.

Morgan Stanley expects revenue growth acceleration and margin expansion ahead of expectation, and also expects 35 percent growth for jewellery business in Q2FY19. "Shift in festive season implies strong Q3," it said.

The research house feels risk-reward is firmly skewed to upside and growth runway is long with high visibility.

Last week, Titan management told CNBC-TV18 that the company continued to benefit from shift in demand from unorganised to organised. About 1-2 percent rise in gold prices due to import duty hike will not impact business, it feels.

The company maintains its target of revenue growth for jewellery segment and feels it might see more wedding dates in January. "Volume growth in watches is higher than value growth."

Titan share price shot up more than 34 percent in last on year.
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.