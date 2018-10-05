App
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company gains 4% as jewellery biz meet expectations; HSBC maintains buy

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 9, 2018 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter / half year ended September 30, 2018 and closure of trading window.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Titan Company added more than 4 percent in the early trade on Friday as company's jewellery business has picked up the growth on the second quarter ended September 2018.

In its quarterly update, the company said that with the watch business carried on its good run from the first quarter, the growth in the jewellery business picked up very well after a relatively soft growth in Q1'19.

The company continued to execute well across all its businesses in the second quarter and witness the gains in market share on the back of well laid out strategies for each of its businesses, it added.

The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on November 9, 2018 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter / half year ended September 30, 2018 and closure of trading window.

Foreign research house HSBC has maintained buy rating on the stock with target of Rs 1,050 per share. Its Q2 statement paints an outlook of a strong operating performance, while company should assuage market concern on whether FY19 guidance is achievable.

Stock has corrected in market sell-off, while strong earnings momentum will be key catalyst, it added.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,006 and 52-week low Rs 584 on 18 April, 2018 and 27 October, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.5 percent below its 52-week high and 36.94 percent above its 52-week low.

At 09:36 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 799.75, up Rs 23.60, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 09:56 am

