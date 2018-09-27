App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company gains 3% as govt leaves import duty on gold unchanged

The government has kept rate unchanged on import of gold.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Titan Company rose nearly 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday as government has not hiked the import duty on gold.

The government has hiked import duty on high-end consumer items including washing machines, air conditioner, footwear, diamonds, jet fuel, car tyres, kitchen and tableware, some plastic goods, as well as suitcases as a part of its plan to get foreign funds flowing back to India and to reduce current account deficit (CAD) as it seeks to stabilise the domestic currency.

Meanwhile, the government has kept rate unchanged on import of gold.

On Wednesday, the share price ended 2 percent higher after global investment firm Morgan Stanley raised target price on the stock on strong growth expectations in festive season.

The global research firm has maintained its Overweight call on the stock and raised target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,120 earlier.

According to Morgan Stanley, increased in basic customs duty on manufactured jewellery pieces is positive for company.

titan

At 09:49 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 837.65, up Rs 25.45, or 3.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 09:54 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Planning to quit your job? Here are five tips to be financially ready

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.