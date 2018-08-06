App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company gains 2% on better Q1 nos; brokerages raise target price

The company's revenue rose 8 percent at RS 4,319 crore against Rs 3,992 crore year on year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Titan Company added more than 2 percent in the early trade on Monday as company reported 31 percent increase in its net profit for the June quarter at Rs 349.2 crore against Rs 266.9 crore during the same quarter of last year.

The company’s revenue rose 8 percent at RS 4,319 crore against Rs 3,992 crore year on year.

The company posted strong rise of 27 percent in its EBITDA at Rs 495.3 crore against Rs 389 crore year on year. Its operating margin came in at 11.5 percent against 9.7 percent during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The company’s jewellery EBIT grew 16 percent at RS 393 crore against Rs 339 crore year on year, while the watches business’ EBIT grew to Rs 111 crore against Rs 49 crore.

Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,120

Morgan Stanley has maintained overweight call on Titan and raised target to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,080 per share.

According to Morgan Stanley, the structural growth in jewellery underpinned by rapid market share gains.

It raised FY20-21 EPS estimates by 1 percent and see an earnings CAGR of 28 percent over FY18-21.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 950

Research house Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call on Titan and raised target to Rs 950 from Rs 930 per share.

The company's FY19 jewellery growth guidance at risk and expects jewellery business growth in remainder of FY19 to be in-line with guidance, it said.

Surprise was 740 bps margin expansion in the watch business, it added.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 920

Jefferies has maintained hold rating on Titan and raised target to Rs 920 from Rs 900 per share.

According to Jefferies, the company will be the biggest beneficiary of market share gain from unorganised segment.

The research house sees unattractive risk-reward at current price, while 20 percent plus revenue growth in jewellery will be difficult over FY18-21.

Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 840

Kotak Institutional Equities has retained sell call and raised target to Rs 840 from Rs 800 per share.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, the jewellery segment underperformed street’s expectations.

The company toned down its FY19 jewellery sales growth target on Q1 miss, it said.

At 09:22 hrs Titan Company was quoting at Rs 936.65, up Rs 18.35, or 2 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 09:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

