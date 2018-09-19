App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Titan Company falls over 3% as CLSA downgrades stock

CLSA said the company has better fundamentals but uncertainty will weigh on the stock

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Titan Company opened more than 3 percent lower as brokerages downgraded the ratings of the scrip.

At 0921 hours, the stock was quoting at Rs 800, down by Rs 24.50 or 3 percent from previous day’s close.

CLSA said the company has better fundamentals but uncertainty will weigh on the stock. The brokerage house downgraded the rating from Outperform to Sell.

It also lowered target price from Rs 1,050 to Rs 720. Titan Company Company has retained its 25 percent guidance for the rest of FY19. The house said growth concerns exist after the company missed its Q1 guidance.

HSBC also cut its target for the company to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,100 per share. Though it maintained the Buy rating on the stock.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 09:31 am

