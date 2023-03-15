Titagarh Wagons, Ramkrishna Forgings gain after consortium bags forged wheels order

Shares of Titagarh Wagons and Ramkrishna Forgings jumped 4 percent and 9 percent, respectively, on March 15, as the consortium of the two companies has emerged as the lowest bidder for a forged wheels order.

The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per the financial bid opened on March 14 to manufacture and supply forged wheels under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of the rail ministry, Government of India, as per a regulatory filing.

The total quantity of forged wheels to be supplied will be around 15,40,000 wheels over a period of 20 years, the filing said.

Moneycontrol News