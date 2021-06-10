TINA, FOMO factors causing influx of retail investors. How is it impacting the market?

The Indian equity market is witnessing a strong influx of retail investors. The country's leading exchange, the BSE, crossed the milestone of 7 crore registered users on June 7, 2021.

In a media release on June 7, the BSE said that the journey from 6 crore to 7 crore users took just 139 days, as compared to 241, 652 and 939 days needed for the previous milestones of 6 crore, 5 crore and 4 crore, respectively.

The younger population is flocking the market as 38 percent of the total registered investors with BSE fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 percent in 20-30 and 13 percent in the 40-50 age bracket.

"The growth has been fuelled by tech-savvy young users, with an age profile of 20-40, who contributed 82 lakh of the 1 crore user additions from 6 crore to 7 crore," BSE said.

COVID-induced market crash in 2020 and the subsequent recovery, easy availability of trading apps for the tech-savvy generation, work from home due to the pandemic and the pursuit of alternate source of income seem to have fuelled the influx of retail investors.​

The FOMO (fear of missing out) factor is also playing out in the market currently, said market experts. Many immature young investors are buying stocks blindly following the advice of some random people or even friends.

The TINA (there is no alternative) impact has also influenced many first-time investors to participate in trading, Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, pointed out.

How is it impacting the market?

Some analysts see a link between the sharp surge in the number of retail investors and the market at a record high.

"Increased influx of retail investors post COVID-19 is one of the reasons for the rally in the markets," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Jasani believes rising retail participation will reduce dependence on institutional investors (local or foreign).

"This will help spread the equity culture in the country faster. However, in case of a sharp sell-off a lot of these retail investors could get stuck at higher levels and may stay away from markets for some time," said Jasani.

Retail investors who have not seen cycles in the markets may get shocked whenever market turns down. Jasani said periodic profit-taking may help, though one may not totally exit.

"Retail investors should check whether their current equity allocation is higher than what was planned by them and if yes, bring that down to the planned ratio. Also, they should not go down the quality ladder as the market keeps rising and avoid penny and so-called turnaround stocks but focus on the large and larger midcaps only. They should follow money management rules," he said.

Hopes of a bounce post-COVID-19 too have resulted in investors taking bets on India. However, of late analysts have been voicing concerns that many fundamentally weak stocks are also rising as retail investors are buying them without proper due diligence.

In the calendar year 2021 so far, Nifty is up 12 percent while the Nifty Midcap 50 index has gained 27 percent and the Nifty smallcap 50 index has logged a gain of 35 percent.

"A disturbing trend in the market is the sharp rise in the prices of many mid and small-caps of unproven track record. Many retail investors are over-doing the unlock trade," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Traditional products such as FDs, bonds, and post office schemes give relatively lower returns, forcing even cautious investors to explore alternative opportunities to maximize their total returns on their investments. The desire to participate through direct equity investment has piqued the interest of retail investors as well," said Garg.

Garg underscored for a country like India, with above 130 crore population, an increase in individual investors will benefit the country, resulting in increased liquidity, reducing the chances of stock price manipulation, and increasing the market capitalisation of the Indian stock exchanges.

However, there are risks too.

"Small traders appear to be drawn to single stocks because of their speculative nature rather than the diversification benefits of indices. Furthermore, non-fundamental information is more likely to be used by individual investors while trading," said Garg.

"If individual investors continue to behave in this manner while investing, it might lead to risk crowding, which is dangerous for individuals, the market, and the economy. Investors, particularly those who are new to capital markets, should do their research and strive to invest in high-quality companies for the long term rather than speculating on the stock in the hopes of becoming a millionaire overnight," he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.