Timken India shares slump on weak operational performance

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST

A higher share of traded goods, which carry lower margins, weighed on Timken India's operational performance

Shares of Timken India slumped in the morning trade on February 2 after the company posted a weak operational performance for the quarter ended December.

At 10.20 am, Timken India was trading 4.32 percent lower at Rs 3,063 on the National Stock Exchange.

The EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin contracted to  17 percent in the October-December period of financial year 2022-23 , down from the 22.4 percent in the year- ago quarter.

Gross margins also witnessed a 660 basis point erosion year on year and came at 39.5 percent for the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.