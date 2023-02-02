Timken India shares slump on weak operational performance

Timken India No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, HDFC Multi Cap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

Shares of Timken India slumped in the morning trade on February 2 after the company posted a weak operational performance for the quarter ended December.

At 10.20 am, Timken India was trading 4.32 percent lower at Rs 3,063 on the National Stock Exchange.

The EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin contracted to 17 percent in the October-December period of financial year 2022-23 , down from the 22.4 percent in the year- ago quarter.

Gross margins also witnessed a 660 basis point erosion year on year and came at 39.5 percent for the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The decline in margins was due to a higher share of traded goods which carry lower margins.

The weak operational performance came in despite a 19.5 percent on year rise in net sales, which stood at Rs 609.40 crore in the December quarter. Sequentially, net sales were down 12.4 percent.

Nonetheless, higher other income helped the company post a near flattish net profit, which came at Rs. 70.60 crore, up 1.15 percent from the year-ago period.

Brokerage view

Brokerage firm ICICIdirect said Timken India's dominating market share in the railway bearing space and diversified presence across verticals, which are sensitive to the capital expenditure cycle, augurs well for the company in the medium to the long term.

A significant jump in allocations for railways in the Union Budget 2023 is also likely to aid business prospects and provide strong visibility to Timken India over the next few years, ICICIdirect said in a report.