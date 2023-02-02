English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Timken India shares slump on weak operational performance

    A higher share of traded goods, which carry lower margins, weighed on Timken India's operational performance

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
    Timken India No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, HDFC Multi Cap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

    Timken India No. of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: 5 A sample of multi-cap funds that hold the stock: Invesco India Multicap, HDFC Multi Cap and Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

    Shares of Timken India slumped in the morning trade on February 2 after the company posted a weak operational performance for the quarter ended December.

    At 10.20 am, Timken India was trading 4.32 percent lower at Rs 3,063 on the National Stock Exchange.

    The EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin contracted to  17 percent in the October-December period of financial year 2022-23 , down from the 22.4 percent in the year- ago quarter.

    Gross margins also witnessed a 660 basis point erosion year on year and came at 39.5 percent for the December quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.