Timken India shares jump 8% after Q1 result

The company's standalone PAT stood at Rs 56.7 crore during the quarter while net sales from operations were at Rs 467.85 crore

Moneycontrol News
August 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
 
 
Shares of Timken India jumped almost 8 percent in early trade on BSE a day after the company reported said its standalone PAT stood at Rs 56.7 crore during the quarter while net sales from operations stood at Rs 467.85 crore.

Profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 3.15 crore while revenue was Rs 160.23 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 93 crore against Rs 14 crore.

The stock is up 12 percent in the calendar year 2021 so far.

At 0945 hours, the stock was 5.08 percent up at Rs 1565.20 on BSE. Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty were trading with healthy gains in morning trade as investors focussed on quality stocks amid upbeat June quarter earnings.

Track Live Market Updates Here
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Timken India
first published: Aug 10, 2021 10:00 am

