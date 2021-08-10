Timken India shares jump 8% after Q1 result

live bse live

Shares of Timken India jumped almost 8 percent in early trade on BSE a day after the company reported said its standalone PAT stood at Rs 56.7 crore during the quarter while net sales from operations stood at Rs 467.85 crore.

Profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 3.15 crore while revenue was Rs 160.23 crore. EBITDA stood at Rs 93 crore against Rs 14 crore.

The stock is up 12 percent in the calendar year 2021 so far.

At 0945 hours, the stock was 5.08 percent up at Rs 1565.20 on BSE. Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty were trading with healthy gains in morning trade as investors focussed on quality stocks amid upbeat June quarter earnings.