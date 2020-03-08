'Time to trade sensibly, positive developments may trigger short covering rally'

Rahul Sharma

This is the time to respond sensibly rather than react emotionally and commit financial mistakes. Nifty is already down by more than 12 percent from its peak and historically we have seen that markets have rebounded quite sharply after such epidemics.

Most of the domestic negative news is already factored into the market prices and any positive developments can trigger a short-covering rally in the Nifty. US markets too are at peak volatility as they are eyeing the developments on the coronavirus very closely.

In the past 22 years of US market history, whenever the Fed has delivered an emergency rate cut, US markets have been positive 85 percent of the time in the following month. Had it not been for the US rate cut, emerging markets would have been in even more trouble this time around. Nifty has multiple technical supports in the range of 10,650-10,800 and trade in the oversold zone in the short term. Nifty has formed a big gap of around 250 points on the daily charts and as we have seen in the past gap-filling is very healthy for the markets.

Bank Nifty which has been leading the bearish trend in the last few days has broken major support of 28,000 along with a gap down. 10,700 on the Nifty and 27,000 on the Bank Nifty are essentially the pro-corporate tax cut levels, suggesting the severity of the situation. However, if we re-adjust for the corporate tax cut, Nifty is actually down to sub 10,000 levels making the current fall much more aggravated than it looks. Retracement levels for the entire fall are placed 11,200 (23.6%), 11,430 (38.2%) and 11,630 (50%).

The risks which are more or less baked into the equity markets currently are the coronavirus and negativity around the banking sector in India. However, markets are moved by the unknowns (positives and negatives both alike) and any further developments on both of the above would keep market participants on the edge.

Purely from a risk-reward perspective, longs look attractive at 10,800 odd levels for a bounce-back until month-end. Options are the ideal way to participate in such volatility and one can look to add 11,000 Calls of monthly expiry in case there is more volatility seen in the coming few days (around 10,650-10,800).

One more strategy that can be adopted is a Ratio Spread in the monthly series by buying Nifty March 10,500 Puts (CMP Rs 143) and selling twice the quantity of 10,300 Puts (CMP Rs 102) which generates a credit of around Rs 60 per spread upon initiation. The strategy will benefit as long as Nifty expires above 10,000 and one can maintain a stop loss of 10,000 spot in the strategy.

(The author is Associate Director & Head – Technical & Derivatives at JM Financial Services.)