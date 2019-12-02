Time to revisit midcaps? Citigroup picks top 11 stocks that are worth a look

Midcaps can turn out to be big wealth spinners for those looking to remain invested in the market for more than a year.

Return-hungry investors are always in search of stocks trading at cheaper valuations compared to peers or historical averages and have the potential to deliver growth in the near future.

The reason to buy mid or smallcaps is the high return potential if one can pick a multibagger, Citigroup says in a November 25 research report.

“We have looked at the last 10 years' performance to see what the odds are and no surprises. It remains tough to call those multibaggers, as only 2 percent of smallcaps become largecaps, while 20 percent no longer exist (or are no longer listed),” the report says.

The valuation discount of midcaps when compared to largecaps is close to 10-year high, says the global investment bank, highlighting the improved risk reward and low expectations.

Citigroup handpicks 11 stocks from the midcaps space that are worth a look: ACC ACC’s stock trades at close to replacement cost ($100/t). Cement prices have been largely resilient post-Diwali, and the global investment bank expects a demand-driven price improvement going into the New Year. 9M EBITDA/t at Rs 885 is 19 percent higher on a YoY basis, setting a high base for CY20. Further, Emami Cement’s potential acquisition by an existing large player should help consolidate the East market (>25% of ACC’s volumes). Apollo Hospitals Citigroup expects Apollo Hospitals to consolidate and build on the turnaround seen in FY19. The company’s heavy-beds expansion phase has ended and new hospitals are ramping up well. Rising occupancy across would drive topline/margins, and Citi also sees scope for debt reduction (insurance stake sale, pharmacy reorg) and improving return ratios. Biocon



Biocon’s biosimilars business is at an inflection point. While share gains will be gradual, the increasingly biosimilars-friendly regulatory and policy framework augur well. In the near term, Citigroup expects the earnings momentum to pick up in 2HFY20 on the back of Fulphila ramp up (once new capacity is available) and Ogivri launch in the US–both of which should be key catalysts for the stock. IGL



Citigroup's buy rating is premised on strong volume growth and margin comfort, aided by continued focus on environmental issues in Delhi and benign gas prices. Completion of the Gurugram acquisition is a key near-term trigger. The PNGRB’s move to introduce CGD (city gas distribution) tariff regulations and common carrier guidelines faces several legal challenges, and Citi sees little impact on the ground for the CGDs. The key investor pushback is on high valuations (25x P/E). A key risk is any change in the domestic gas allocation policy that accords highest priority to CGDs. JSW Energy



JSW Energy is emerging as a consolidator in independent power producers (IPP) space with its strong balance sheet, cash flows and technical and managerial capability. Currently, the company has around 4,600MW of operational power capacity and has a target of reaching 10GW over the next three-five years. JSWEL has already emerged as a front runner in the acquisition of the Ind-Barat (700MW) power project at around 80% haircut to incurred capex so far. Due to strong cash flows, consolidated net debt fell by Rs 5.1 billion QoQ in 2QFY20 to Rs 97 billion, indicating a strong underlying cash generation. The net debt to equity improved to 0.83x from 0.86x in 1QFY19 (0.98x in 2QFY19). JustDial



Just Dial's (JD) first-mover advantage and high user mindshare have helped it become India's leading local search provider. Its focus on core search in recent quarters has resulted in growth re-acceleration. Citigroup expects the trend to persist over FY20-22E as well. JD does face medium-term growth risks owing to competition from players such as Google and other vertical-focused internet start-ups. But, it continues to weather the competition well. The traffic growth remains strong, and expansion into Tier-II/III towns, with a rejigged sales-force strategy, positions it well to continue to leverage India's internet growth trajectory. L&T Finance

