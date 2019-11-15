Time to buy this smallcap? IOL breaks out from double-bottom pattern

Santosh Meena

The overall market trend is bullish, where 11,880-11,840 is the first strong support area that the bulls will try to protect.

If the Nifty breaks below 11,840, then the next crucial support will at 11,700, which will be a sacrosanct support level for fresh entry to ride the current uptrend.

On the upside, the 12,000-12,100 level is the first supply area. Once, the Nifty will take out 12,100 level on the upside, bullish momentum will pick up for the immediate target of 12,300 and then 12,500.

Here are top two stocks that can give 7-27 percent return in the next one to three weeks:

ICICI General Insurance: Buy| CMP: Rs 1,374| Target: Rs 1,475| Stop loss: Rs 1,280| Upside 7 percent

The stock has come out from its 5-months of consolidation with strong bullish momentum. It took support near its 20-DMA and is now breaking out from a bullish flag formation to resume its bullish momentum. We have an immediate target of Rs 1,475, with a stop loss of Rs 1,280.

IOL Chemical and Pharma: Buy| LTP: Rs 196| Target: Rs 250| Stop loss: Rs 195| Upside 27 percent

This smallcap counter is outperforming the market for more than a year, where after a small correction, it broke out from the bullish double-bottom formation with positive divergence on momentum indicators.

It has caught up with its strong bullish momentum again, where it is likely to hit a new all-time high very soon. We have a buy recommendation for an immediate target of Rs 250, and a stop loss could be placed below Rs 195.

(The author is Senior Analyst, TradingBells)