Time to buy the dip? Here’s what Goldman, Citigroup strategists recommend

As global stocks face their worst month since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now time to buy, say strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

According to a Bloomberg report, Goldman strategists including Peter Oppenheimer suggest that “Any further significant weakness at the index level should be seen as a buying opportunity.” Citi strategists including Robert Buckland, meanwhile, said that the “rapid de-rating of growth stocks may slow as real yields stabilize.”

Blame it on the rising bond yields, anticipation of a tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and the threat of a war in Ukraine – equities have had a rough start to 2022. According to Bloomberg, the global MSCI ACWI Index cracked about 7% in January, and is set for its worst month since March 2020. The S&P 500 Index, meanwhile, narrowly avoided a correction on Tuesday, closing more than 9% off its record high on Jan. 3.

“The key thing for equities from here is how much any of this shift upward in interest rate expectations and indeed in financial conditions will hit growth,” Goldman’s Oppenheimer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “That’s going to be key to determine where equity markets stabilize.”

Corroborating the sentiment, Citi’s strategists too are suggesting to buy the dip and are bullish on markets outside of the US and prefer defensive sectors such as consumer stables and health care in the UK and Japan.

However, not all strategists are positive on buying the dip. According to Barclays Plc strategists, mutual funds and retail investors remain “very overweight” equities, so more de-risking is possible if fundamentals worsen, the Bloomberg report noted.